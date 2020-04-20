Notes/Observations

  • Market looking towards the phased end to lockdowns but concerns linger over a potential 2nd wave of outbreaks
  • Oil continued its soft footing over continued concerns over demand

Asia:

  • New Zealand PM Ardern stated that the country to move out of lockdown in 1-week time (Apr 27th)
  • Japan Govt said to revise its stimulus package to ¥117.1T from ¥108.2T, Extra Budget revised to ¥25.6T from ¥16.8T. To raise issuance of JGBs by more than ¥5T to ¥152-153T with the extra bond sales to fund stimulus
  • China lowered its 1-Year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) by 15bps to 3.85% and 5-Year LPR by 10bps to 4.65%

Coronavirus:

- advertisement -
  • Global cases: Total cases 2,404,071 (+11.4% from Friday); Total deaths: 165.2K (+14.6% from Friday)
  • France govt said to unveil end-of-lockdown plans within two weeks
  • UK Govt Cabinet member Gove: Not thinking of easing lockdown measures yet

Europe:

  • ECB said to want the euro zone bad bank to ‘clean up’ non-performing loans (NPLs). Plan said to deal with debts left over from 2008 great financial crisis as ECB officials are worried Covid-19 would trigger another rise in bad loans. Some opposition said to come from the EU Commission on the topic
  • Canadian ratings agency DBRS affirms France sovereign rating at AAA; revises trend to Negative from Stable

Americas:

  • Treasury Sec Munchin: making a lot of progress on negotiating next lot of SBA loans
  • US Treasury Dept confirmed 90-day deferral of certain tariff payments, move aimed at providing relief to US companies
  • President Trump stated that he was not happy with China; there should be consequences if it was knowingly responsible for Covid-19 outbreak; the question was whether it was a mistake that got out of control or whether they did this deliberately
  • Fed to purchase $15B (prior week was $30B) in Treasury securities per day from April 20th through the 24th

SPEAKERS/FIXED INCOME/FX/COMMODITIES/ERRATUM

Equities

  • Indices [Stoxx600 +0.15% at 333.98, FTSE +0.29% at 5,803.63, DAX +0.19% at 10,646.29, CAC-40 -0.13% at 4,492.93, IBEX-35 -0.94% at 6,811.00, FTSE MIB +0.03% at 17,060.50, SMI +0.72% at 9,681.86, S&P 500 Futures -0.69%]
  • Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open generally higher but later declined as the session progressed; better performing sectors include financials; materials and energy sectors under pressure, following further weakness in crude prices; EU Economy Chief said up to €1.5T in aid might be necessary; major European countries issue lockdown easing plans, with UK notable exception; upcoming earnings expected in the US session include Ally Financial, Halliburton and IBM.

Equities

  • Consumer discretionary:Faurecia [EO.FR] +1% (earnings), Fnac [FNAC.FR] +8% (earnings), Premier Foods [PFD.UK] +18% (trading update)
  • Healthcare: Koninklijke Philips [PHIA.NL] +5% (earnings), Midatech [MTPH.UK] -15% (appoints financial advisers)
  • Industrials: Ceconomy [CEC.DE] -1.5% (earnings)

Speakers

  • ECB SSM chief Enria: after crisis, ECB will decide on a bank-by-bank basis on to return to the normal capital and liquidity levels
  • BOE’s Haldane (chief economist): Govt and BOE coordination was defining the response but it could prevent a sharp downturn in the shortrun
  • BOE Dep Gov Broadbent: Coronavrus impact is very, very material; it is hitting economic supply chain. The assumption of a 3-month lockdown seemed reasonable. BOE i=was buying debt to meet CPI target and NOT to fund the govt
  • Italy PM Conte: Full firepower of the European Union was needed; reiterated stance for joint issuance of bonds by EU (**Reminder: On Thursday, Apr 23rd EU leaders to discuss coronavirus recovery package via tele-conference)
  • EU Commissioner Gentiloni (Italy) reiterated stance EU budget was the best way to fund rebuilding of the economy aid worth €1.5T could be necessary to tackle coronavirus crisis
  • Spain govt said to propose €1.5T virus fund for Europe
  • Bank of Spain (BOS) updated economic forecasts which its 2020 GDP outlook to range between -12.4% to -6.8%
  • Czech Central Banker Michl: To propose a 50bps rate cut from the current 1.00% level
  • Japan Economic Ministry formally released details of economic package. FY20/21 bond issuance to be ¥152.8T and complied ¥25.7T in extra budget for stimulus measures (as speculated). To spend ¥12.9T on cash handouts to households
  • Japan govt said to increase its FY20/21 JGB issuance by JPY5.8T to fund stimulus. To increase issuance of 6-month bills by ¥3.1Y and increase issuance in 1-year, 2-year and 5-year JGB bonds by ¥2.7T (**Reminder: Earlier reports circulated that Japan Govt draft of stimulus bill would raise issuance of JGBs by more than ¥5T to ¥152-153T)
  • China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang: China is a victim of virus, not a culprit. Reiterated stance that govt had been acting in a transparent and responsible manner

Currencies/Fixed Income

  • USD began the session slightly firmer aided by Friday;s FED announcement that it slowed the pace of bond purchases under its quantitative-easing program with the pace in half from $30B in the week. However, the greenback saw the bulk of its gains evaporate by mid-session.
  • EUR/USD higher by 0.2% as the pair tried to approach the 1.09 level. Dealer saw the pair likely as round bound until the release of upcoming Euro Zone PMI data mid-week and any concrete details by EU leaders on how the fund the regions’s recovery from the coronavirus crisis
  • USD/JPY higher by 0.1% at 107.65

Economic Data

  • (DE) Germany Mar PPI M/M: -0.8% v -0.7%e; Y/Y: -0.8% v -0.8%e
  • (TW) Taiwan Mar Export Orders Y/Y: +4.3% v -7.8%e
  • (EU) Euro Zone Feb Current Account: €40.2B v €31.8B prior
  • (CH) Swiss weekly Total Sight Deposits (CHF): 637.2B v 634.1B prior; Domestic Sight Deposits: 560.0B v 552.0B prior
  • (PL) Poland Mar Employment M/M: -0.5% v 0.0%e; Y/Y: 0.3% v 0.8%e
  • (PL) Poland Mar Average Gross Wages M/M: 3.0% v 2.9%e; Y/Y: 6.3% v 6.5%e
  • (IT) Italy Feb Current Account Balance: +€4.8B v -€0.3B prior
  • (GR) Greece Feb Current Account Balance: -€1.1B v -€1.3B prior
  • (HK) Hong Kong Mar Unemployment Rate: 4.2% v 4.0%e
  • (EU) Euro Zone Feb Trade Balance (Seasonally Adj): €25.8B v €20.0Be; Trade Balance NSA (unadj): €23.0B v €1.3B prior

Fixed Income Issuance

  • (EU) EFSF opened its book to sell EUR-denominated 3-year and 10-year bonds
  • (NO) Norway sold NOK6.0b vs. NOK6.0B indicated in 3-month Bills; Avg Yield: 0.33% v 0.24% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.74x v 1.94x prior

Looking Ahead

  • (CO) Colombia Mar Consumer Confidence Index: No est v -11.2 prior
  • (IL) Israel Central Bank (BOI) Apr Minutes
  • 05:30 (NL) Netherlands Debt Agency (DSTA) to sell combined €3.0B in 3-month and 6-month bills
  • 05:30 (BE) Belgium Debt Agency (BDA) to sell 2029, 2033 and 2066 OLO Bonds
  • 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €4.0B in 3-month BuBills
  • 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of upcoming I/L bond sale (held on Fridays)
  • 05:45 (SE) Sweden Central Bank (Riksnbank) weekly extraordinary market operation
  • 06:00 (PT) Portugal Mar PPI M/M: No est v -1.1% prior; Y/Y: No est v -3.0% prior
  • 06:00 (IL) Israel to sell bonds – 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing
  • 07:00 (IN) India announces details of upcoming bond sale (held on Fridays)
  • 07:00 (ZA) South Africa Mar Electricity Production Y/Y: No est v 1.0% prior; Electricity Consumption Y/Y: No est v 0.0% prior
  • 07:25 (BR) Brazil Central Bank Weekly Economists Survey – 07:30 (CL) Chile Central Bank Traders Survey
  • 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index
  • 08:00 Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) size announcement on upcoming issuance
  • 08:30 (US) Mar Chicago Fed National Activity Index: -3.00e v +0.16 prior
  • 08:30 (CA) Canada Mar Teranet House Price Index (HPI) M/M: No est v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: No est v 2.9% prior; House Price Index (HPI): No est v 229.41 prior
  • 08:30 (CA) Canada Feb Wholesale Trade Sales M/M: -0.4%e v +1.8% prior
  • 08:50 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €7.4-9.0B in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills (4 tranches)
  • 09:00 (RU) Russia Mar Unemployment Rate: 4.8%e v 4.6% prior; Real Wages Y/Y: 5.6%e v 6.5% prior
  • 09:00 (RU) Russia Mar Real Retail Sales Y/Y: 1.8%e v 4.7% prior
  • 09:45 (EU) ECB weekly QE bond buying update
  • 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 13-Week and 26-Week Bills
  • 16:00 (US) Weekly Crop Progress Report
  • 18:30 (NZ) New Zealand Mar Performance Services Index: No est v 52 prior
  • 19:30 (AU) Australia ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence Index: No est v 78.2 prior
  • 21:30 (AU) RBA Apr Minutes
  • 23:00 (NZ) New Zealand Mar Non Resident Bond Holdings: No est v 52.1% prior
  • 23:30 (TH) Thailand Mar Customs Trade Balance: $2.8Be v $3.9B prior; Exports Y/Y: -5.8%e v -4.5% prior; Imports Y/Y: -5.8%e v -4.3% prior
  • 23:30 (HK) Hong Kong to sell 3-month and 6-month bills
  • 23:35 (JP) Japan to sell 20-Year JGB Bonds
Previous articleUSD/JPY Outlook: Near-Term Action To Remain Biased Lower While Recovery Attempts Are Limited
Next articleXAU/USD Declined To 1,680.00
Trade The News
http://www.tradethenews.com/
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.