For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Silver rose 0.76% against the USD and closed at USD18.00 per ounce.

In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 17.66, with silver trading 1.89% lower against the USD from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 17.46, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 17.26. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 18.01, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 18.37.

The white metal is trading below its 20 Hr moving and showing convergence with its 50 Hr moving average.