For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Silver rose 0.76% against the USD and closed at USD18.00 per ounce.
In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 17.66, with silver trading 1.89% lower against the USD from yesterday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 17.46, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 17.26. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 18.01, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 18.37.
- advertisement -
The white metal is trading below its 20 Hr moving and showing convergence with its 50 Hr moving average.