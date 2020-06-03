For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Gold declined 1.13% against the USD and closed at USD1734.40 per ounce, amid rise in global equity markets.

In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 1732.90, with gold trading 0.09% lower against the USD from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1718.93, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1704.97. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1751.93, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1770.97.

The yellow metal is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.