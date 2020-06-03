General Trend:

  • Automakers are among the gainers in Japan amid the recent rise in USD/JPY; Nissan rises over 5%
  • Geely Auto rises over 2% in HK, China auto association (CAAM) said May car sales could rise over 11% y/y
  • Financials and energy firms trade generally higher in Australia and Hong Kong
  • Australia expected to have first technical recession since the 1990s amid Q1 GDP contraction
  • AUD/JPY rose over 1% ahead of GDP data, later pared gain
  • US dollar index FUTs decline amid strength in commodity currencies
  • BoJ said to consider doubling the size of its new small company lending facility [vs ~¥30.0T current size]
  • South Korea to issue bonds to fund previously announced 3rd extra budget
  • US State Dept. commented on HK travel advisory and national security legislation

Headlines/Economic Data

Australia/New Zealand

  • ASX 200 opened +0.3%
  • (AU) AUSTRALIA APR BUILDING APPROVALS M/M: -1.8% V -10.8%E
  • (AU) AUSTRALIA Q1 GDP Q/Q: -0.3% V -0.4%E; Y/Y: 1.4% V 1.4%E
  • (AU) Australia Treasurer Frydenberg: Economy is now in a recession (1st time in 29-years); Health measures have impacted the economy hard; Drop in consumption was largest fall in 34 years
  • (AU) Australia May Final CBA PMI Services: 26.9 v 25.5 prelim (4th consecutive month of contraction); PMI Composite: 28.1 v 26.4 prelim (4th consecutive month of contraction)
  • (NZ) New Zealand Q4 Dairy Exports NZ$16.2B v NZ$15.8B q/q (1st time higher than travel services since 2015); Total travel service exports NZ$15.9B v NZ$16.2B q/q – Statistics NZ
  • (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) adds A$1.46B to banking system through repos vs A$528M prior
  • (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) buys NZ$300M v NZ$450M prior in government bonds as part of QE v NZ$300M Sought
  • (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) skips offering to buy bonds for 12th consecutive session
  • (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Gov Bullock: Coronavirus has accelerated shift from Cash to electronic payments; Considering lowering benchmarkers that cap on interchange fees

Japan

  • Nikkei 225 opened +1.4%
  • (JP) Japan Megabanks reported to start panel about digital currency – Japan Press
  • (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) considering increasing/doubling small company lending facility (currently ¥30T) – Japan press
  • (JP) Japan May Final PMI Services: 26.5 v 25.3 prelim (4th consecutive month of contraction)
  • (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: Cuts buying of 3-5 year JGBs
  • (JP) Japan Foreign Min Motegi: Told South Korea Foreign Min Kang that the WTO move was regrettable

Korea

  • Kospi opened +1.0%
  • (KR) South Korea May Foreign Reserves: $407.3B v $403.9B prior (3-month high)
  • (KR) US Department of Defense accepts South Korea proposal for funding of Korea labor costs through the end of 2020
  • (KR) South Korea Finance Mnistry confirms seeking 3rd extra budget worth KRW35.3T (total virus stimulus now KRW250T)

China/Hong Kong

  • Hang Seng opened +1.3%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.3%
  • (CN) CHINA MAY CAIXIN PMI SERVICES: 55.0 V 47.3E (highest since Oct 2010); PMI Composite: 54.5 v 47.6 prior (highest since Jan 2011)
  • (CN) China city of Wuhan tests 10M residents (almost the whole population) and finds no new coronavirus cases, found 300 asymptomatic carriers – Xinhua
  • (HK) Hong Kong May PMI: 43.9 v 36.9 prior (highest since Jan 2020)
  • (CN) China National Health Commission Coronavirus Update for June 2nd: 1 additional cases (1 imported v 5 prior) v 5 prior; Additional deaths: 0 v 0 prior; Additional Asymptomatic cases: 4 v 10 prior
  • (CN) China PBoC Open Market Operation (OMO): Skips reverse repos for the 3rd consecutive session; Net drain CN120B v Net drain CNY10B prior
  • (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1074 v 7.1167 prior

Other

  • (SG) Singapore May PMI: 27.1 v 28.1 prior (record low)

North America

  • BA FAA chief to testify at Senate hearing on Boeing 737 MAX on June 17th

Europe

  • (DE) Germany Govt coalition ends talks on stimulus without reaching a deal, will resume talks tomorrow
  • (UK) PM Johnson: UK may change its immigration rules to allow holders of British National (Overseas) passports in Hong Kong giving them “further immigration rights” if China imposes national security law – Op Ed in Times

Levels as of 1:15ET

  • Hang Seng +1.4%; Shanghai Composite +0.5%; Kospi +3.2%; Nikkei225 +1.1%; ASX 200 +1.6%
  • Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.4%; Nasdaq100 +0.3%, Dax +0.7%; FTSE100 +1.1%
  • EUR 1.1211-1.1166; JPY 108.84-108.42; AUD 0.6983-0.6887; NZD 0.6431-0.6360
  • Commodity Futures: Gold -0.3% at $1,729/oz; Crude Oil +2.3% at $37.66/brl; Copper -0.4% at $2.49/lb
