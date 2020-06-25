General Trend:

  • Decliners in Asia include travel-sensitive companies, energy firms and financials
  • Australian equities underperform amid rise in virus cases in Victoria, Qantas plans to cut thousands of jobs
  • Automakers and airlines trade generally lower in Japan, along with banks and real estate firms
  • Nippon Steel declines by over 3.5%, Toyota said to have sold stake
  • NEC rises on tie-up talks with NTT

Headlines/Economic Data

Australia/New Zealand

- advertisement -
  • ASX 200 opened -0.8%
  • (AU) Australia Victoria State reports 33 additional coronavirus cases v 20 prior [overall Australia has largest daily rise in virus cases since April]
  • (AU) Australia PM Morrison: Australia can respond to outbreaks and deal with them; Have confidence to move ahead (Comments amid 33 coronavirus cases reported in Victoria State)
  • Qantas [QAN.AU]: Announces A$1.9B equity raising; Cutting 6k Jobs (~20% of total workforce), to also stand down ~15K workers; withdraws interim dividend
  • (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) adds A$4.95B to banking system through repos vs A$4.31B prior [largest daily injection since March 24th]
  • (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA): Excess cash at exchange settlement (ES) accounts at A$38.0B v A$43.1B prior [lowest amount of excess cash since March 20th]
  • (AU) Australia May Job Vacancies: -43.2% v -0.1% prior
  • (NZ) New Zealand May Trade Balance (NZ$): 1.25B v 1.3Be
  • (NZ) New Zealand Debt Management Office (DMO) sells NZ$1.05B v NZ$1.05B indicated in 2023, 2029 and 2037 bonds

China/Hong Kong

  • Shanghai Composite closed for holiday between June 25-26th
  • Hang Seng is closed for holiday, trading to resume on Friday (June 26th)
  • (US) White House Adviser Navarro: Pres Trump today signed a proclamation to protect the US lobster industry; Considering tariffs on China seafood imports
  • (US) Defense Dept releases list of Chinese companies designated as ‘owned or controlled by Chinese military,’ including Huawei, Hikvision, China Mobile, and other China telecom firms
  • (US) White House National Security Adviser O’Brien said to warn of China bid to damage ‘our economies’ – US financial press
  • (CN) China said to add World Bank official Yang Yingming to its trade talks team – financial press [China has yet to comment on the report]
  • (CN) US Senator Cramer (R-ND) said to be holding up China bill for changes that would impose punishments on China over Hong Kong National Security Law; White House and US State Dept said to have proposed various technical corrections to the bill – HK Press
  • (CN) China publishes its negative list for foreign investment for free trade zones (FTZs); effective July 23rd; Loosens entry to manufacturing and agriculture (June 24th)
  • (CN) China 3rd week of June retail car sales -11% y/y – PCA (Industry association) [June 24th]
  • (HK) HKMA said to sell HK$3.95B to defend peg as currency hits strong end of trading band
  • (HK) Lawmakers in Hong Kong have canceled the vacancy tax bill related to property developers, says there was not enough time to examine the bill before the current legislative session ended – HK press (June 24th)

Japan

  • Nikkei 225 opened -1.1%
  • Softbank Group [9984.JP]: CEO: Equity Value of holdings recovered to pre-coronavirus levels; Shareholders should not expect dividends; to step down from board of Alibaba as of today – AGM
  • (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥898.7B v ¥900B indicated in 0.40% 20-year bonds; avg yield 0.386% v 0.3350% prior; bid to cover 3.9x v 3.58x prior
  • (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ): Japan end of March (Q1) Household Assets: ¥1,845T, -0.5% y/y; BoJ holdings of JGBs: 44.2% v 43.7% q/q – Quarterly Flow of Funds Report
  • (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: ¥1.54T v ¥1.66T prior week; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: -¥421.9B v -¥440.4B prior week
  • (JP) Japan Apr All Industry Activity Index M/M: -6.4% v -6.5%e

Korea

  • Kospi opened -1.4%
  • (KR) South Korea Fin Min Hong: Confirms capital gains taxes will be applied on stock trading gains exceeding KRW20M/year in 2023; Will finalize new tax plan in July; Will adopt taxes on financial investments starting 2022 [this tax will apply to all financial investments]; Cutting stock transaction tax to 0.15% by 2023 [vs current level of 0.25%]

North America

  • IMF TO UPDATE ITS WORLD ECONOMIC OUTLOOK (WEO): CUTS 2020 GLOBAL GDP FORECAST FROM -3.0% TO -4.9%
  • (US) NY Gov Cuomo: New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey to impose quarantine-style restrictions on some visitors from Florida and other high-infection coronavirus states – press
  • (US) Texas Gov Abbott (R): massive virus outbreak is sweeping the state
  • (US) Reported ‘dozens’ of US Secret Service to quarantine after recent Tulsa Rally by US President Trump – Press
  • (CA) FITCH DOWNGRADES CANADA SOVEREIGN RATING ONE NOTCH TO AA+ FROM AAA; OUTLOOK STABLE
  • Disney [DIS]: Disneyland California reopening to be delayed
  • MGM Resorts [MGM]: Announces extension of nationwide mandatory mask policy to guests and visitors its locations
  • American Airlines [AAL]: Prices upsized $2.5B 11.5% senior secured notes due 2025 at 99% (45.4% of market cap); Will not proceed with $500M term loan facility
  • (US) WHO’s Director Tedros: coronavirus cases to reach 10M worldwide within the next week (June 24th)
  • (CL) Chuquicamata Copper mine (Chile) workers reported to seek 2-week shut down due to coronavirus death (Largest copper mine in the world)

Europe

  • (US) USTR said to target $3.2B in new tariff targets on exports from France, Germany, Spain and the UK

Levels as of 1:20 ET

  • Nikkei 225, -1.2%, ASX 200 -2.2% , Hang Seng closed; Shanghai Composite closed ; Kospi -2%
  • Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.5%; Nasdaq100 -0.2%, Dax -0.3%; FTSE100 -0.5%
  • EUR 1.1259-1.1240 ; JPY 107.26-106.88 ; AUD 0.6876-0.6849 ;NZD 0.6428-0.6399
  • Gold flat at $1,774/oz; Crude Oil -0.3% at $37.89/brl; Copper -0.2% at $2.640/lb
Previous articleEuro Extends Its Losses In The Morning Session
Next articleUS Virus Woes Take Their Toll
Trade The News
http://www.tradethenews.com/
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.