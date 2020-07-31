For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Silver declined 3.69% against the USD and closed at USD23.50 per ounce.
In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 23.71, with silver trading 0.89% higher against the USD from yesterday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 23.00, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 22.30. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 24.40, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 25.10.
The white metal is trading between with its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.