General Trend:
- Large-cap tech names trade lower in HK amid the recent moves by the Trump administration; Semiconductor Manufacturing (China’s largest chipmaker) drops over 8% after earnings report
- CK Asset Holdings drops over 8% in HK post earnings
- Shanghai Composite declines by over 1% during morning session; IT shares track the weakness in HK, brokerage firms also decline
- Japanese steelmakers decline after results/outlook from Kobe Steel; Other decliners include brokers and Electric Appliances cos.
- Nintendo rises over 3% post earnings, Toyota Motor gains over 1% after affirming FY outlook
- Resource and Financial companies are among the decliners in Australia
- Taiwan Semi may issue Jul sales data later today (US financial press)
- Japan markets will be closed for holiday on Aug 10th (Monday)
Headlines/Economic Data
Australia/New Zealand
- advertisement -
- ASX 200 opened -0.3%
- (AU) RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA (RBA) STATEMENT ON MONETARY POLICY (SOMP): Measures taken to address coronavirus in Victoria will further delay Australia Recovery
- (AU) RBA Assist Gov (Economic) Ellis: Baseline Scenario assumes infection rates subside in Australia, no more lockdowns; It will take many years for GDP to return to pre coronavirus levels; Inability of US to control virus is a worry, Virus to weigh on US growth for some time
- (AU) Australia Treasurer Frydenberg: Will add A$15.6B to Jobkeeper program – local radio
- (AU) Australia sells A$2.0B v A$2.0B indicated in 0.25% Nov 2024 bonds, avg yield 0.3383% v 0.3654% prior, bid to cover 5.62x v 4.5x prior
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ): Will seek to purchase NZ$940M v NZ$940M prior in government bonds next week
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) buys NZ$290M v NZ$280M prior in government bonds as part of QE v NZ$290M sought
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -0.1%, Shanghai Composite -0.5%
- (US) President Trump signed executive order addressing threat posed by WeChat
- (CN) China PBoC Q2 Monetary Report: Monetary policy to be more targeted; pledges to bring leverage ratio down to a reasonable level; To keep home and land prices stable
- (CN) US SEC to demand that Chinese firms submit audit papers to the US; Trump administration threatens to delist US-listed China cos. by Jan 2022 if they do not meet US auditing requirements – press
- *(CN) (CHINA JULY TRADE BALANCE: $62.3B V $42.6BE; Exports Y/Y: +7.2% v -0.7%e; Imports Y/Y: -1.4% v +0.9%e
- US President Trump signed executive order related to the divestment of TikTok (as expected)
- (CN) Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA): China PBOC to sell CNY30B in 3-month and 1-year bills in Hong Kong on Aug 13th (Thursday)
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9408 v 6.9438 prior
- (CN) China PBoC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v Skips reverse repos prior; Net drain CNY10B v Net drain CNY50B prior
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.1%
- (JP) Japan Cabinet: Confirms to spend ¥1.13T in fighting coronavirus (as speculated)
- (JP) China warns Japan that a TikTok ban would be problematic for the countries
- (JP) Japan June Household Spending Y/Y: -1.2% v -7.8%e (9th straight decline)
- (JP) Japan June Labor Cash Earnings Y/Y -1.7% v -3.0%e; Real Cash Earnings Y/Y: -1.9% v -2.0%e
- (JP) JAPAN JUN PRELIMINARY LEADING INDEX CI: 85.0 V 84.9E; COINCIDENT INDEX: 76.4 V 77.2E
- (JP) Japan July Official Reserve Assets: $1.40T v $1.38T prior
- (JP) Panel in Japan expected to ask banks to stop using LIBOR as a reference by June 2021 – Japanese Press
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Aso: Japan Needs to secure financial stability for the future; Reiterates not considering cutting sales tax
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.4%
North America
- (US) Treasury Sec Mnuchin: Negotiators will try to narrow remaining differences on Friday (August 7th)
- (US) House Speaker Pelosi (D-CA): Negotiators had ‘consequential meeting’ that showed differences in each side’s values; Negotiators are ‘very far apart’ in stimulus talks
- (US) State Department to lift advisory against all international travel – press
- (US) Pres Trump: confirms re-imposing some tariffs on Canadian aluminum industry, says Canada producers have broken their commitments
- (CA) Canada to respond to the implementation of Aluminum tariffs at 11:00EST (3:00GMT) on August 7th [Friday]
Europe
- (SA) Saudi Arabia and Iraq reported to stress commitment to the OPEC+ deal – Iraqi Press
- Rolls Royce [RR.UK]: ValueAct said to sell entire stake in Rolls-Royce – FT
Levels as of 1:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -0.8%, ASX 200 -0.8% , Hang Seng -2%; Shanghai Composite -1.9% ; Kospi flat
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.5%; Nasdaq100 -0.6%, Dax -0.7%; FTSE100 -0.3%
- EUR 1.1883-1.1819 ; JPY 105.64-105.49 ; AUD 0.7244-0.7194 ;NZD 0.6691-0.6660
- Gold -0.3% at $2,053/oz; Crude Oil -0.4% at $41.72/brl; Copper -1.3% at $2.8763/lb