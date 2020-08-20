For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Silver declined 3.63% against the USD and closed at USD27.07 per ounce, tracking losses in gold prices.
In the Asian session, at GMT0300, the pair is trading at 27.12, with silver trading 0.18% higher against the USD from yesterday’s close.
The pair is expected to find support at 26.45, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 25.77. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 28.03, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 28.94.
The white metal is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.