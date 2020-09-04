General Trend:
- Aged care firms lag in Australia amid reported COVID-19 related deaths
- Australian equities underperform; Consumer, Financial and Resource firms are among the decliners
- Victoria (Australia) Premier Andrews expected to reveal roadmap to exit Lockdown on Sept 6th (Sunday)
- Decliners in HK include Tech, Property, Financial and Gaming firms
- Shanghai IT index outperforms, some chipmakers rise after report that China’s 5-yr policy plan might focus on the domestic semiconductor industry
- Nikkei-weighted Softbank declines by over 2% after weakness in the US tech sector and drop in shares of Alibaba; The Topix Information/Communication, Pharma and Electric Appliances indices decline
- Topix Iron/Steel and Banking indices rise; Honda rises after announcing a MOU with GM
Headlines/Economic Data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX200 opened -0.6%
- (AU) Ramelius, Auckland International Airport, Westgold Resources, Zip Co and AUB Group to be added to the ASX200 Index; effective at the open on Sept 21st; New Hope, McMillan Shakespeare, Ooh!Media, Southern Cross Media and Orocobre all to be removed from ASX200
- *(AU) AUSTRALIA JULY FINAL RETAIL SALES M/M: 3.2% V 3.3%E
- (AU) Victoria state (Australia) reports 91 additional coronavirus cases v 113 prior; 59 additional deaths (Includes 50 people who died between July and August)
- (NZ) New Zealand PM Ardern: To review NZ coronavirus alert settings on Sept 14th
- (NZ) New Zealand Q2 Value of all Buildings Q/Q: -22.4% v -30.0%e; Residential Construction -19.1% q/q
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) buys NZ$450M v NZ$430M prior in government bonds as part of QE v NZ$450M sought
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ): Will seek to purchase NZ$1.35B v NZ$1.35B prior in government bonds next week
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -1.4%, Shanghai Composite -1.4%
- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC): China IC Fund raised HK$4.1B by selling part of its stake in the co. – financial press
- (CN) China President XI to address China international trade and services on Fri evening , Sept 4th; China expected to announce additional opening measures at the fair, according to the press
– (CN) China Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) Official: China Consumption market will maintain stabilizing and improving trend; Consumption growth to accelerate in Sept
- (US) China Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM): imposes ‘temporary’ anti-subsidy measures on US NPA imports (N-Propanol), effective from Sept 9th
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8359 v 6.8319 prior
- (CN) Presidential Candidate Biden: I would sanction China Officials over Tibet human rights issues
- (CN) Shanghai professor: “China will gradually decrease its holdings of US debt to about $800 billion under normal circumstances. But of course, China might sell all of its US bonds in an extreme case, like a military conflict” – Global Times (from Sept 3rd) – (CN) China PBoC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY100B in 7-day reverse repos v Injects CNY120B in 7-day prior; Net Inject CNY0B v Net inject CNY100B prior
Japan
- Nikkei225 opened -1.4%
- (JP) Japan Ruling Party LDP Candidates will hold a public debate at Japan Press Club on Sept 12th (Saturday) – Press
Korea
- Kospi opened -2.6%
- (KR) South Korea reported to be deciding on extending level 2.5 social distancing over the weekend (from Sept 3rd)
- (KR) South Korea confirms 198 additional coronavirus cases v 195 prior; 2 additional deaths
- (KR) South Korea July Current Account: $7.5B v $6.9B prior (Largest surplus since Oct 2019); Balance of Goods (BOP): $7.0B v $5.9B prior
Other Asia
- (PH) Philippines Aug CPI Y/Y: 2.4% v 2.7%e
North America
- (US) Speaker Pelosi and Treasury Sec Mnuchin agree to a stopgap bill that would avoid govt shutdown at end of Sept – press
Levels as of 1:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -1.2%, ASX 200 -3% , Hang Seng -1.7%; Shanghai Composite -1.5% ; Kospi -1.3%
- Equity S&P500 Futures: %; Nasdaq100 -1.1%, Dax +0.1%; FTSE100 -0.4%
- EUR 1.1858-1.1839 ; JPY 106.22-106.05 ; AUD 0.7280-0.7250 ;NZD 0.6714-0.6687
- Gold +0.4% at $1,944/oz; Crude Oil -0.9% at $41.00/brl; Copper +0.4% at $2.9918/lb