General Trend:

  • Aged care firms lag in Australia amid reported COVID-19 related deaths
  • Australian equities underperform; Consumer, Financial and Resource firms are among the decliners
  • Victoria (Australia) Premier Andrews expected to reveal roadmap to exit Lockdown on Sept 6th (Sunday)
  • Decliners in HK include Tech, Property, Financial and Gaming firms
  • Shanghai IT index outperforms, some chipmakers rise after report that China’s 5-yr policy plan might focus on the domestic semiconductor industry
  • Nikkei-weighted Softbank declines by over 2% after weakness in the US tech sector and drop in shares of Alibaba; The Topix Information/Communication, Pharma and Electric Appliances indices decline
  • Topix Iron/Steel and Banking indices rise; Honda rises after announcing a MOU with GM

Headlines/Economic Data

Australia/New Zealand

- advertisement -
  • ASX200 opened -0.6%
  • (AU) Ramelius, Auckland International Airport, Westgold Resources, Zip Co and AUB Group to be added to the ASX200 Index; effective at the open on Sept 21st; New Hope, McMillan Shakespeare, Ooh!Media, Southern Cross Media and Orocobre all to be removed from ASX200
  • *(AU) AUSTRALIA JULY FINAL RETAIL SALES M/M: 3.2% V 3.3%E
  • (AU) Victoria state (Australia) reports 91 additional coronavirus cases v 113 prior; 59 additional deaths (Includes 50 people who died between July and August)
  • (NZ) New Zealand PM Ardern: To review NZ coronavirus alert settings on Sept 14th
  • (NZ) New Zealand Q2 Value of all Buildings Q/Q: -22.4% v -30.0%e; Residential Construction -19.1% q/q
  • (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) buys NZ$450M v NZ$430M prior in government bonds as part of QE v NZ$450M sought
  • (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ): Will seek to purchase NZ$1.35B v NZ$1.35B prior in government bonds next week

China/Hong Kong

  • Hang Seng opened -1.4%, Shanghai Composite -1.4%
  • Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC): China IC Fund raised HK$4.1B by selling part of its stake in the co. – financial press
  • (CN) China President XI to address China international trade and services on Fri evening , Sept 4th; China expected to announce additional opening measures at the fair, according to the press
    – (CN) China Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) Official: China Consumption market will maintain stabilizing and improving trend; Consumption growth to accelerate in Sept
  • (US) China Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM): imposes ‘temporary’ anti-subsidy measures on US NPA imports (N-Propanol), effective from Sept 9th
  • (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8359 v 6.8319 prior
  • (CN) Presidential Candidate Biden: I would sanction China Officials over Tibet human rights issues
  • (CN) Shanghai professor: “China will gradually decrease its holdings of US debt to about $800 billion under normal circumstances. But of course, China might sell all of its US bonds in an extreme case, like a military conflict” – Global Times (from Sept 3rd) – (CN) China PBoC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY100B in 7-day reverse repos v Injects CNY120B in 7-day prior; Net Inject CNY0B v Net inject CNY100B prior

Japan

  • Nikkei225 opened -1.4%
  • (JP) Japan Ruling Party LDP Candidates will hold a public debate at Japan Press Club on Sept 12th (Saturday) – Press

Korea

  • Kospi opened -2.6%
  • (KR) South Korea reported to be deciding on extending level 2.5 social distancing over the weekend (from Sept 3rd)
  • (KR) South Korea confirms 198 additional coronavirus cases v 195 prior; 2 additional deaths
  • (KR) South Korea July Current Account: $7.5B v $6.9B prior (Largest surplus since Oct 2019); Balance of Goods (BOP): $7.0B v $5.9B prior

Other Asia

  • (PH) Philippines Aug CPI Y/Y: 2.4% v 2.7%e

North America

  • (US) Speaker Pelosi and Treasury Sec Mnuchin agree to a stopgap bill that would avoid govt shutdown at end of Sept – press

Levels as of 1:20 ET

  • Nikkei 225, -1.2%, ASX 200 -3% , Hang Seng -1.7%; Shanghai Composite -1.5% ; Kospi -1.3%
  • Equity S&P500 Futures: %; Nasdaq100 -1.1%, Dax +0.1%; FTSE100 -0.4%
  • EUR 1.1858-1.1839 ; JPY 106.22-106.05 ; AUD 0.7280-0.7250 ;NZD 0.6714-0.6687
  • Gold +0.4% at $1,944/oz; Crude Oil -0.9% at $41.00/brl; Copper +0.4% at $2.9918/lb
Previous articleUSD/CAD Daily Outlook
Next articleUS Stocks Decline Sharply Led By Technology Companies
Trade The News
http://www.tradethenews.com/
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.