Orders for durable goods were above consensus estimates. Although aircraft orders lifted the headline figure, underlying details were strong as well with core orders up more than expected.

Orders Data Stronger than Expected

  • Durable goods orders rose 1.9% in September, handily exceeding the 0.5% consensus estimate. Core orders, that exclude volatile components like aircraft and defense spending, also rose 1.0%.
  • Consumer durables spending is helping to drive the strength in orders. Auto dealers have been faring reasonably well in recent months, and today’s report shows both orders and shipments for vehicles and parts up 1.5% and 1.6%, respectively, in September.

- advertisement -

Shipment Weaker, but Spending Plans Firming

  • Core capital goods shipments rose less than expected in September thus ending the third quarter on a soft note; that bodes poorly for Q4 equipment spending. The solid core orders numbers suggest that the softness in shipments may be short-lived.
  • Investment plans are on the upswing and there may arguably be some pent-up demand for capex since equipment spending peaked a full year before the pandemic.

Previous articleUSD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook
Next articleAUD/USD Calm ahead of Aussie CPI
Wells Fargo Securities
http://www.wellsfargo.com/
Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, distributes these publications directly and through subsidiaries including, but not limited to, Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited. The information and opinions herein are for general information use only. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness, nor does Wells Fargo Securities, LLC assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. Such information and opinions are subject to change without notice, are for general information only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sales of any security or as personalized investment advice. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is a separate legal entity and distinct from affiliated banks and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company © 2010 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.