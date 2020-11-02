General Trend

  • Japanese equities trade broadly higher; Topix Securities, Iron/Steel, Real Estate and Transport-related indices are among the outperformers
  • Japanese companies expected to report earnings include NTT Data and ORIX.
  • Consumer-related firms rise in Australia; Financials trade mixed amid earnings from Westpac, Tuesday’s RBA decision is in focus; Energy sector tracks the decline in oil prices; CSR rises after earnings report and special dividend announcement
  • Hang Seng Finance index rises on China bank earnings; Gaming firms trade generally higher after better than expected Oct Casino revenue data, MGM China lags
  • IT firms lag in early Shanghai trading
  • CICC rises over 30% in Shanghai debut
  • AUD/USD holds above $0.70 ahead of Tuesday’s (Nov 3rd) RBA decision
  • WTI Crude traded at the lowest level since May (below $34/bbl); UK announced its 2nd national lockdown, Saudi Aramco said to consider price cuts in Asia
  • Bank of Korea Gov Lee announces BOK meeting Nov 4th to review impact of US elections
  • Companies expected to report during the NY morning include Clorox, Estee Lauder, FirstEnergy, Henry Schein, Lumber Liquidators, Marathon Petroleum, Waste Management

Headlines/Economic Data

Australia/New Zealand

- advertisement -
  • ASX 200 opened +0.1%
  • (AU) AUSTRALIA SEPT BUILDING APPROVALS M/M: 15.4% V 1.5%E
  • WBC.AU Reports FY20 (A$) Cash Net 2.6B v 2.6Be v 6.8B y/y; adj Cash net 5.2B v 7.9B y/y
  • (NZ) New Zealand PM Ardern to announce her new Cabinet and new Deputy PM today
  • (AU) Australia Oct Final PMI Manufacturing: 54.2 v 54.2 prior (5th consecutive month of expansion)
  • CSR.AU Reports H1 (A$) adj Net 66.4M v 71.6M y/y, EBIT 86.6M v 113.1M y/y, Rev 1.08B v 1.15B y/y; declares special divided of A$0.04/shr
  • (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA): Conducting study on wholesale digital currency; partners with Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank, Perpetual and ConsenSys Software on Wholesale Central Bank Digital Currency Research Project
  • (AU) Australia sells A$1.5B v A$1.5B indicated in 0.25% Nov 2025 bonds, avg yield 0.2745% v 0.3143% prior, bid to cover 6.3x v 6.2x prior
  • (NZ) New Zealand PM Ardern Appoints Fin Min Grant Robinson as Deputy PM; To hold both positions and take on infrastructure role
  • (AU) China Customs is delaying imports of certain lobster from Australia, Chinese officials have increased inspections related to Australian lobster – Australia press

Japan

  • Nikkei 225 opened +0.6%
  • 7201.JP Nissan to sell only electric or hybrid cars in China by 2025 – Nikkei
  • (JP) Japan Oct Final PMI Manufacturing: 48.7 v 48.0 prelim (Confirms 18 months of contraction, highest reading since January)
  • (JP) Japan Foreign Min Motegi: Confirms in talks with China on long term stays and restarting business travel – speaking in parliament

Korea

  • Kospi opened +0.4%
  • (KR) South Korea Oct PMI Manufacturing: 51.2 v 49.8 prior (1st expansion 10 months, highest reading since Sept 2018)
  • (KR) South Korea PM Chung announced a new social distancing scheme based on five levels instead of three, new plan aims to improve anti-virus measures in a tailored fashion amid criticism the current system is too broad – Korean press
  • (KR) South Korea COVID cases above 100 for 5th consecutive day Nov 1st due to cluster infections and fell back to double digits today
  • (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov Lee: Will closely monitor markets ahead of US elections; To hold meeting on Nov 4th to review impact of US elections

China/Hong Kong

  • Hang Seng opened +0.7%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.1%
  • (CN) CHINA OCT MANUFACTURING PMI (GOVT OFFICIAL): 51.4 V 51.3E
  • (CN) CHINA OCT CAIXIN PMI MANUFACTURING: 53.6 V 52.8E (6th consecutive month of expansion, highest since Jan 2011)
  • (CN) PBoC Gov Yi Gang: Contactless Banking will raise challenges for Central Banks; Digital Yuan pilot program has been smooth
  • (HK) Macau Oct Casino Rev (MOP): 7.3B v 2.2B prior; Y/Y: -72.5% v -90.0% prior
  • (CN) China President Xi: China must set up a self reliant and safe industry chain – China press citing speech from late April
  • HUAWEI.CN Planning to make a dedicated chip plant in Shanghai that would not use US technology, which would allow them to get around US sanctions – FT
  • (CN) China Leading infectious disease specialist Zhong Nanshan: Even though China continued to battle sporadic outbreaks, existing controls meant there was unlikely to be a resurgence of widespread transmission “in the tens of thousands” – SCMP
  • (CN) China PBoC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY50B in 7-day reverse repos v Injects CNY100B in 7-day reverse repos prior; Net inject CNY0B v Net inject CNY30B prior
  • (CN) China Premier Li calls for high standards in formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development to secure a good start in fully building a modern socialist country, more work should be done to make targeted major polices and ensure the implementation of key tasks underscored in the five-year plan
  • (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7050 v 6.7232 prior
  • (HK) Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) Official Yu: Hong Kong Financial Market and dollar peg are operating effectively; Banking sector is resilient

North America

  • BYTEDANCE.IPO US expected to “vigorously defend” Ticktok executive order – US financial press
  • (US) President Trump planning to declare a victory ‘even if Electoral College outcome still hinges on large numbers of uncounted votes’ – Axios citing 3 sources with connections to Trump

Europe

  • (UK) PM Johnson announced second national lockdown starting lasting to Dec 2nd to prevent a “medical and moral disaster” for the National Health Service
  • AZN.UK UK health regulator has started an accelerated review (where clinical data can be seen in real time) of potential coronavirus vaccine

Levels as of 1:15ET

  • Hang Seng +0.8%; Shanghai Composite -0.3%; Kospi +1.2%; Nikkei225 +1.4%; ASX 200 +0.4%
  • Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.2%, Dax -0.4%; FTSE100 -0.6%
  • EUR 1.1651-1.1630; JPY 104.77-104.54; AUD 0.7026-0.6996; NZD 0.6612-0.6591
  • Commodity Futures: Gold +0.1% at $1,881/oz; Crude Oil -3.5% at $34.53/brl; Copper -0.4% at $3.04/lb
Previous articleJapan PMI manufacturing finalized at 48.7, particularly buoyed by the return to growth in export orders
Next articleDollar Firm into a Week of Election, Fed and NFP
Trade The News
http://www.tradethenews.com/
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.