General Trend

  • Tech firms rise in Hong Kong after over 3.5% gain on the Nasdaq; Alibaba is expected to report earnings after the market close; Geely rises over 6% in Hong Kong [extends recent gains], BYD rises over 10% [OCT NEV sales +84% y/y]; China Oct passenger vehicle sales rose by 10% y/y
  • Early gainers in Shanghai included Consumer and Property firms, financials lagged
  • Kweichow Moutai’s parent downsized its bond sale
  • Japanese equities rise, but sectors trade mixed; Topix Pharma, Information/Communication and Electric Appliances indices rise; Iron/Steel, Bank and Marine Transportation indices are among the decliners; Mitsubishi Motors drops over 5% post earnings
  • Japan companies expected to report earnings include Nintendo, Nikon, Eisai, Mitsui Fudosan, Kobe Steel, SUMCO, Suzuki Motor, Showa Denko
  • Telecom, Consumer and Financial firms are among the gainers in Australia; Resource and Energy names lag.
  • NAB rises over 3% following earnings report
  • Offshore Yuan (CNH) declines after gain on Wed
  • PBOC is planning to conduct MLF operation based on market demand (Nov 16th)
  • RBA is expected to release its quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy (SOMP) on Nov 6th (Friday)
  • US companies expected to report earnings during the NY morning include AmerisourceBergen, Becton Dickinson, Bristol-Myers, Cardinal Health, CIGNA, GM, Canada Goose, New York Times, Papa John’s, Regeneron, Teva, Triumph Group, DENTSPLY

Headlines/Economic Data

Australia/New Zealand

- advertisement -
  • ASX 200 opened +0.5%
  • (AU) Australia Treasury Sec Kennedy: Slower global GDP growth will drag on Australia; state govt can play a bigger role in recovery, monetary policy support is limited
  • NAB.AU Reports FY20 (A$) adj Cash Earnings 4.7B v 3.8Be v 6.4B y/y, Net Op Rev 17.3B v 17.2B y/y
  • (AU) China wine anti-dumping duty on Australia wines, that could be as high as 200% and implemented as soon as next week – SCMP
  • (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Offers to buy $2.0B in 7-10 year Govt bonds
  • (AU) Australia Sept Trade Balance (A$): 5.6B v 3.7Be

Japan

  • Nikkei 225 opened +0.3%
  • (JP) Japan Oct Final PMI Services: 47.7 v 46.6 prelim (confirms 9th straight contraction); PMI Composite: 48.0 v 46.7 prelim (confirms 9th straight contraction)
  • (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: Raises purchases of 1-3 year and 3-5 year JGBS
  • (US) Japan PM Suga: Will meet with China and US leaders if they come to Tokyo Olympics
  • (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Kuroda: BOJ ETF Purchases are meant to support the economy and prices; Purchases are not meant to make BOJ a real shareholder or increase stock prices

Korea

  • Kospi opened +0.7%
  • (KR) North Korea holds meeting of Supreme People’s Assembly (not common) – Yonhap
  • (KR) South Korea Sept Current Account: $10.2B v $6.6B prior (2-yr high); Balance of Goods (BOP): $12.0B v $7.0B prior
  • (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) official: South Korea current account surplus may hit ~$60.0B in 2020, above the prior projections
  • (KR) South Korea Vice Fin Min: Reiterates South Korea will deploy stabilizing measures for the market if needed; FX and Fin Market volatility to be limited

China/Hong Kong

  • Hang Seng opened +2.5%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.9%
  • JD JDHealth expected to announce $3.0B IPO in Hong Kong as soon as next week – HK press
  • (CN) China PBoC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY30B in 7-day reverse repos v Injects CNY120B in 7-day reverse repos prior; Net drain CNY110B v Net inject CNY0B prior
  • (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.6895 v 6.6771 prior
  • (CN) China PBOC to rollover Medium Term Lending Facility (MLF) due Nov 16th, size to be decided by market demand
  • (CN) China President Xi: Global uncertainty has increased; need cooperation to face challenges; Willing to sign more high quality trade agreement with other countries; deepen bilateral trade cooperation (overnight)

Other

  • (SG) Singapore Trade Min Chan: Seeing hit from re-imposition of lockdowns in EU; Recovery will be gradual and uneven
  • (ID) Indonesia Q3 GDP Q/Q: 5.1% v 5.6%e; Y/Y: -3.5% v -3.2%e (2nd consecutive annual contraction, confirms 1st recession in 20-years)

North America

  • (US) FORMER VP BIDEN WINS MICHIGAN AND ITS 16 ELECTORAL VOTES, ACCORDING TO CNN (FLIP)
  • COST Reports Oct SSS +14.4% v +11.6%e
  • (US) Pennsylvania Gov Wolf: Will be days before ballots are counted
  • AAPL Said to be shortage of power chips for iPhone 12 [no specific companies were initially mentioned] – press

Europe

  • (UK) Bank of England (BOE) reportedly plans to announce tomorrow £150B of QE, and the bank could go as high as £200B – UK’s Sun
  • AZN.UK Reportedly has missed target of 30M Covid vaccine doses deliveries to UK by end of Sept, expected to deliver only 4.0M doses – press
  • AZN.UK COVID vaccine expected to start clinical trial in China this year – China press

Levels as of 1:15ET

  • Hang Seng +2.5%; Shanghai Composite +0.8%; Kospi +2.0%; Nikkei225 +1.7%; ASX 200 +1.3%
  • Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.7%; Nasdaq100 +1.4%, Dax +0.5%; FTSE100 +0.2%
  • EUR 1.1742-1.1711; JPY 104.56-104.22; AUD 0.7189-0.7146; NZD 0.6709-0.6680
  • Commodity Futures: Gold +0.6% at $1,908/oz; Crude Oil -1.7% at $38.50/brl; Copper +0.0% at $3.10/lb
Previous articleAUD/USD Daily Report
Next article(BOE) Bank Rate Maintained at 0.1%
Trade The News
http://www.tradethenews.com/
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.