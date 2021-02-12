Fri, Feb 12, 2021 @ 12:18 GMT
Home Contributors Fundamental Analysis UK GDP Reading Above Expectations

UK GDP Reading Above Expectations

By Trade The News

Notes/Observations

  • UK Q4 GDP data beat expectations; Optimism bubble for growth down the road as Covid-19 case rates, and more recently hospitalizations, are falling fast
  • GDP data also better for Norway and Poland in session

Asia

  • Australia’s Victoria state to enter a 5-day lockdown to contain an outbreak of the virulent UK strain
  • Japan Econ Min Nishimura stated that the govt would maintain its State of Emergency in 10 regions
  • Japan Fin Min Aso reiterated stance that the domestic economy remained in severe shape; Some foreign economies showing recovery signs
  • Lunar New Holiday keeping China, South Korea, Singapore and Hong Kong closed

Europe

  • Five-Star Party voted in online member survey and saw 59% of the party in favor of supporting a Draghi govt
  • ECB’s Weidmann (Germany) stated that he saw an increase in domestic CPI this year
  • BOE’s Haldane (chief economist): country’s economic recovery should be one to remember after a year to forget. Predicted a spending boom when COVID restrictions are lifted

Americas

  • Fed’s Harker (non-voter in 2021) stated that might see a spike in inflation but did not expect it to run out of control; doesn’t see inflation roaring past 2% anytime soon
  • House Ways and Means Committee advanced stimulus legislation that includes $1,400 stimulus payments
  • House Speaker Pelosi expected lawmakers to complete legislation on Covid-19 relief bill by the end of February.
  • Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projected FY21 budget deficit at $2.26T v prior $1.81T outlook but noted its forecasts included Dec stimulus but not President Biden’s COVID relief proposals
  • Mexico Central Bank (Banxico) cut its Overnight Rate by 25bps to 4.00% (as expected) with the decision to cut being unanimous

SPEAKERS/FIXED INCOME/FX/COMMODITIES/ERRATUM

Equities

  • Indices [Stoxx600 -0.08% at 411.04, FTSE -0.94% at 7,962.00, DAX -0.61% at 13,955.95, CAC-40 -0.03% at 5,668.17, IBEX-35 -0.94% at 7,962.00, FTSE MIB -0.39% at 23,217.50, SMI -0.11% at 10,841.33, S&P 500 Futures -0.24%]
  • Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open broadly lower and remained in the red as the session wore on; lack of risk appetite attributed to worries of covid mutations after AstraZeneca acknowledge could take up to 9 months to develop vaccine for strains; sectors among better performers are real estate and technology; consumer discretionary and materials sectors trending to the downside; Ant Group signs payments JV with Russian firms; reportedly MGM looking at Entain acquisition; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Moody’s, Huntsman, Dominion Energy and Newell Brands

Equities

  • Consumer discretionary: Flow Traders [FLOW.NL] +9% (earnings)
  • Financials: ING [INGA.NL] +5% (earnings)
  • Industrials: Jet2 [JET2.UK] -7% (placement)
  • Telecom: Eutelsat [ETL.FR] +8% (earnings)

Speakers

  • ECB’s Makhlouf (Ireland): Irish economy had performed better than expected but did not see any quick changes to rate outlook
  • EU Commission President Von Der Leyen: Initial funds from Recovery Fund might be dispersed by mid-2021
  • Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak (Fin Min): Next stage of economic support to be set out at the March budget
  • Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank): To expend testing of technical solution for the e-Krona; no decision on any such issuance
  • Romania Finance Ministry noted that the 2021 total gross funding was seen around RON130B
  • Russia Foreign Min Lavrov stated that it was prepared to break off relationship with EU if the bloc imposed sanctions that damaged Russia’s economy.

Currencies/ Fixed Income

  • GBP/USD failed to capitalize on better Q4 GDP data for the UK as the pair hovered below the 1.38 area.. Optimism has been bubbling for growth outlook as Covid-19 case rates and recent hospitalizations were falling fast. BOE members have been predicting a consumer spending boom when COVID restrictions weare lifted
  • The 10-year Italian-German government bond yield spread continued to narrow below 90bps. Most recent tightening aide by Five-Star Party vote in favor of supporting a Draghi govt

Economic data

  • (FI) Finland Dec Current Account Balance: €2.0B v €0.4B prior
  • (UK) Dec Monthly GDP M/M: 1.2% v 1.0%e
  • (UK) Q4 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: 1.0% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: -7.8% v -8.1%e
  • (UK) Q4 Preliminary Private Consumption Q/Q: -0.2% v -0.2%e; Government Spending Q/Q: 6.4% v 1.3%e; Gross Fixed Capital Formation Q/Q: +2.1% v -1.0%e; Exports Q/Q: +0.1% v +6.4%e; Imports Q/Q: 8.9% v 11.0%e
  • (UK) Q4 Preliminary Total Business Investment Q/Q: +1.3% v -1.3%e; Y/Y: -10.3% v -19.2% prior
  • (UK) Dec Industrial Production M/M: 0.2% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: -3.3% v -3.7%e
  • (UK) Dec Manufacturing Production M/M: 0.3% v 0.7%e; Y/Y: -2.5% v -3.2%e
  • (UK) Dec Construction Output M/M: -2.9% v +0.5%e; Y/Y: -3.9% v -0.2%e
  • (UK) Dec Index of Services M/M: 1.7% v 1.0%e; 3M/3M: 0.6% v 0.0%e
  • (UK) Dec Visible Trade Balance: -£14.3B v -£15.0Be; Total Trade Balance: -£6.2B v -£5.8Be; Trade Balance Non EU: -¥5.2B v -£5.9B prior
  • (NO) Norway Q4 Overall GDP Q/Q: 0.6% v 0.5%e; GDP Mainland Q/Q: 1.9% v 1.3%e
  • (NO) Norway Dec Overall GDP M/M: 1.4% v 0.2% prior; GDP Mainland M/M: +1.0% v -0.2%e
  • (RO) Romania Jan CPI M/M: 1.3% v 0.9%e; Y/Y: 3.0% v 2.5%e
  • (TR) Turkey Central Bank Feb TCMB Survey of Expectations: Next 12 Months: 10.4% v 10.5% prior
  • (TR) Turkey Dec Current Account Balance: -$3.2B v -$3.7Be
  • (TR) Turkey Dec Industrial Production M/M: 1.3% v 0.9%e; Y/Y: 9.0% v 8.3%e
  • (CH) Swiss Jan CPI M/M: 0.1% v 0.0%e; Y/Y: -0.5% v -0.6%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 0.0% v -0.3%e
  • (ES) Spain Jan Final CPI M/M: 0.0% v 0.1%e; Y/Y: 0.5% v 0.6%e
  • (ES) Spain Jan Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: -0.4% v -0.3%; Y/Y: 0.4% v 0.6%e
  • (ES) Spain Jan CPI Core M/M: -1.0% v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: 0.6% v 0.1% prior
  • (CZ) Czech Jan CPI M/M: 1.3% v 0.9%e; Y/Y: 2.2% v 1.7%e
  • (CZ) Czech Dec Export Price Index Y/Y: 2.3% v 2.0% prior; Import Price Index Y/Y: -0.7% v -0.9% prior
  • (HU) Hungary Jan CPI M/M: 0.9% v 0.9%e; Y/Y: 2.7% v 2.7%e
  • (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e Feb 5th (RUB): 13.69T v 13.59T prior
  • (PL) Poland Q4 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: -0.7% v -1.0%e; Y/Y: -2.8% v -3.0%e

Fixed income Issuance

  • (ZA) South Africa sold total ZAR1.615B vs. ZAR2.0B indicated in 2029, 2038 and 2046 I/L Bonds

Looking Ahead

  • G7 finance ministers to meet and discuss Emerging Market debt and implementation of digital taxes and central bank digital currencies
  • 05:10 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats
  • 05:30 (RU) Russia Central Bank (CBR) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Key 1-Week Auction Rate unchanged at 4.25%
  • 06:00 (IE) Ireland Dec Property Prices M/M: No est v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: No est v 0.2% prior
  • 06:00 (PT) Portugal Q4 Labour Costs Y/Y: No est v 6.0% prior
  • 06:00 (BR) Brazil Feb FGV Inflation IGP-10 M/M: 2.6%e v 1.3% prior
  • 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £2.5B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£0.5B, £1.0B and £1.0B respectively)
  • 06:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e Feb 5th: No est v $590.2B prior
  • 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing
  • 07:00 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed)
  • 07:00 (IN) India Dec Industrial Production Y/Y: -0.2%e v -1.9% prior
  • 07:00 (IN) India Jan CPI Y/Y: 4.4%e v 4.6% prior
  • 07:00 (BR) Brazil Dec Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) M/M: 0.4%e v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: +0.9%e v -0.8% prior
  • 07:00 (VZ) Czech Central Bank to comment on CPI data
  • 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index
  • 08:00 (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) announces upcoming upcoming bond issuance
  • 08:30 (CA) Canada Dec Wholesale Trade Sales M/M: -1.7%e v +0.7% prior; Manufacturing Sales M/M: No est v -0.6% prior
  • 10:00 (US) Feb Preliminary University of Michigan Confidence
  • 10:00 (CO) Colombia Dec Manufacturing Production Y/Y: +0.8%e v -0.2% prior
  • 10:00 (CO) Colombia Dec Retail Sales Y/Y: 2.0%e v 4.1% prior
  • 11:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close(S&P on Sweden sovereign rating; Moody’s on Ireland sovereign rating and Canadian rating agency DBRS on Belgium sovereign rating)
  • 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count
  • 14:00 (CO) Colombia Dec Industrial Production Y/Y: No est v -7.1% prior

 

Trade The Newshttp://www.tradethenews.com/
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.