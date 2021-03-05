Fri, Mar 05, 2021 @ 17:38 GMT
Home Contributors Fundamental Analysis ECB Preview - Talking or Acting?

ECB Preview – Talking or Acting?

By Danske Bank
  • The ECB meeting on Thursday next week will focus on the financing conditions and the PEPP implementation. We do not expect new policy decisions, but a reiteration of all options on the table while ensuring easy financing conditions.
  • The main unknown is whether ECB will explicitly coin the recent rise in both nominal and real yields as an unwarranted tightening of financing conditions or fall short of reaching that conclusion and decide ‘only’ monitor the evolution of yields. The former should trigger increased bond buying under the existing PEPP envelope (and immediate lower rates during the press conference) while the latter will mean flexibility remains but not additional buying. We believe it is a close call (and is also subject to daily market developments) on which conclusion they will reach given the comments in recent weeks hasn’t suggested major concerns for most GC members.
  • We lean towards ECB concluding a continuation to monitor and remain short of conclude an unwarranted tightening. This may come at a later stage if conditions worsen ‘enough’. We do not expect talking is enough to contain rates, but action is needed. We therefore see upside risks during the press conference to rates. Should ECB choose to pursue a more dovish stance, we would expect relative rates to become a further drag on EUR/USD. This would be in line with a mild easing of financial conditions while the European recovery remains weak. If not, we see EUR/USD as little changed on the day. Our long-term forecast remains 1.16 on 12M.
  • We expect ECB to repeat the cautiously optimistic tune regarding the economic outlook of the euro area, with minor revisions to its staff projections (slightly lower growth and higher inflation this year). We expect Lagarde to reiterate that ECB will look through the base effects driven inflation near term.

Full report in PDF.

Danske Bankhttp://www.danskebank.com/danskeresearch
This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.