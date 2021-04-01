Thu, Apr 01, 2021 @ 16:45 GMT
Home Contributors Fundamental Analysis US: Through the Weekly See-Saw Rides, Downward Trend in Claims Remains

US: Through the Weekly See-Saw Rides, Downward Trend in Claims Remains

By Wells Fargo Securities

Summary

Initial filings for jobless claims rose last week, but the downward trend remains intact. Revisions show last week’s filings dipped below their Great Recession peak, but the level of claims remains distorted. Overall, the lower trend in filings in recent weeks points to a substantial pickup in hiring in tomorrow’s payroll report.

Claims Rise Off of Downwardly Revised Figure Last Week

Initial jobless claims continued their see-saw pattern, with filings rising to 719K the week ending March 27. The increase comes off a downward revision to last week’s figure, now reported as 658K. That means that initial filings fell below the high-watermark of the past recession at least once this past year, but the increase in today’s figures underscores that the labor market remains strained.

Today’s figures included annual revisions to the seasonal factors. Taking into account updated seasonal factors, the peak in claims is now reported to have been lower (6.15M versus 6.87M) and a week later (April 4 versus March 28). Nevertheless, the overall picture of claims this past year remains striking. Since March of last year, 79M claims for regular benefits have been filed, with another 28M filed under the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. Together, that equates to 70% of payrolls (or 67% of household employment) pre-pandemic and reflects duplicate filings and fraud, but also the tremendous churn in the labor market since COVID, with some workers losing jobs more than once as restrictions and activity fluctuated this past year.

Downward Trend Remains, Pointing to Hiring Pickup

Overall, we continue to believe the change in claims remains a useful data point in assessing the direction of the labor market, even as the level is not particularly telling at present. Through the week-to-week chop, the downward trend in claims remains. The four-week average fell again, by 10,500 this week, which is slightly slower than the past few weeks, but still a pickup relative to the early part of this year.

We look for tomorrow’s payroll report to show that hiring is shifting into a higher gear, and look for job growth of 675K in March. If realized, that would be the strongest monthly gain since the Fall. Less severe weather should give the March figures a boost, but more broadly, the better COVID picture, recent fiscal support to households and businesses and warming weather point to broad-based gains. We look for a substantial rebound in hiring over the next few months, with March payrolls being a big step along the way.

Wells Fargo Securitieshttp://www.wellsfargo.com/
Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, distributes these publications directly and through subsidiaries including, but not limited to, Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited. The information and opinions herein are for general information use only. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness, nor does Wells Fargo Securities, LLC assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. Such information and opinions are subject to change without notice, are for general information only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sales of any security or as personalized investment advice. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is a separate legal entity and distinct from affiliated banks and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company © 2010 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.