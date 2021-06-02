Soft German Retail Sales Sends Euro Lower

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The euro is down for a second straight day. In the North American session, EUR/USD is trading at 1.2180, down 0.28% on the day.

Germany Retail Sales slides

German consumers held tightly on the purse strings in April, as Retail Sales fell by 5.5% (MoM). This slide was much worse than the estimate of -2.0% and was a sharp downturn from the previous read of +7.7%.

On an annual basis, Retail Sales looked better, with a gain of 4.4%. Still, this missed the consensus of 10.1% and the gain is somewhat deceptive, as it is in comparison with Retail Sales from a year ago, at the height of the corona pandemic.

We’ll get a look at eurozone retail sales for April on Friday. Like in Germany, the eurozone is expected to have contracted in Q1, with a consensus of -1.2% m/m. However, on an annualised basis, the forecast stands at 25.5%, as consumer spending is projected to have surged since the dark days of Covid in 2020.

With major economies reopening, inflation has become a buzzword that investors and central banks are paying very close attention. In the US, a surge in April CPI provided the US dollar with a brief boost. In the eurozone, inflation is also on the move. CPI flash inflation hit 2.0% y/y in May. This was higher than the 1.6% y/y in April and the highest level in 2018. Core inflation rose to 0.9% y/y in May, up from 0.7% previously.

Although these inflation figures are higher, the ECB, similar to the Fed, is likely to stick to its well-rehearsed script that higher inflation is transient. This means that the ECB is unlikely to adjust its inflation forecast at next week’s policy meeting.

EUR/USD Technical