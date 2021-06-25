Fri, Jun 25, 2021 @ 15:35 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisUS: Spending on Services is Getting its Mojo Back

US: Spending on Services is Getting its Mojo Back

By TD Bank Financial Group
  • Personal income declined by 2.0% month-on-month in May, better than the median consensus estimate for a fall of 2.5%. Another pullback in stimulus payments accounted for the deterioration. Wages and salaries increased by solid 0.8% and proprietors’ income rose a robust 2.8%, despite the end of the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program.
  • Removing inflation and taxes, real disposable income declined by 2.8% month-on-month.
  • Personal spending was flat (+0.0%) month-on-month in May, below the consensus call for 0.4%.
    • Spending on services rose by 0.7%, slowing slightly from the 1.1% gain of the previous month. As in April, gains were primarily led by recreation services, food services and accommodation, as well as housing and utilities.
    • Offsetting gains in services, goods spending declined by 1.3%, but from upwardly revised 0.5% growth in April (originally reported as a 0.6% decline). Durables dropped by 2.8% in May, while non-durables declined by 0.4%.
  • With the pullback in income, the personal saving rate edged down from 14.5% in April to 12.4%. The rate remains historically high, roughly five percentage points above its pre-pandemic level.
  • The overall PCE price deflator rose by 0.4% m/m, slightly lower than the consensus estimate of 0.5%. Relative to May 2020, the index was up 3.9%. The Fed’s preferred inflation measure – the core PCE price index –  rose by 0.5% m/m and 3.4% year-on-year, close to the consensus expectation for 0.6% m/m and 3.4% y/y, respectively.

Key Implications

  • The services sector is getting its mojo back thanks to a broader business reopening and increased confidence of people to get back to normal. The most affected sectors of the economy – transportation, recreation, and food services & accommodations – were the biggest contributors to growth in May. With pent-up demand for pandemic-constrained services unleashing further, we expect consumption to grow at a double digit rate (annualized) in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Driven by an expected waning of economic impact payments, the decline in personal income is tempting to skip over. Still, it’s worth noting the steady growth in wages & salaries, whose level is now above its pre-recession trend, paving the way for continued growth once the impact of stimulus payments is more fully in the rear-view mirror .
  • Inflation continues to raise eyebrows. Still, the increase in May was expected given base effect and transitory factors associated with a fast reopening of the economy. The Fed’s monetary policy stance has been recalibrated in accordance with recent surprises and a faster pace of economic recovery. Still, its estimate for core inflation in 2022 and 2023 remains just tenth of a percentage point above 2%. Until the Fed has more proof of inflation’s persistence it is unlikely to signal a more aggressive policy stance.
TD Bank Financial Grouphttp://www.td.com/economics/
The information contained in this report has been prepared for the information of our customers by TD Bank Financial Group. The information has been drawn from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy or completeness of the information is not guaranteed, nor in providing it does TD Bank Financial Group assume any responsibility or liability.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.