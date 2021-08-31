CAD Steady But GDP Disappoints

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Canadian dollar has consolidated recent gains and is trading quietly on Tuesday. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2598, down 0.08% on the day. The dollar index is down 0.18% on Tuesday, dipping to 0.9248 in North America.

Canada’s economy contracts in Q2

The Canadian currency missed a golden opportunity to make some inroads against a weak US dollar, as Canada released GDP for Q2. The economy contracted 1.1% (QoQ), missing expectations and surprising the markets. Retail Sales slipped 0.7% in the second quarter and in volume terms, down 0.9%. As well, home resales and exports declined. This marked the first quarterly decline since Q2 of 2020, during the first wave of Covid-19.

The weak GDP will likely shelve any plans that the Bank of Canada had for a second round of tapering, as the weak economy simply doesn’t justify any tightening in policy. With total economic activity 1.5% lower than the pre-pandemic level (February 2020), we can expect the BoC to be in a dovish mood, and any rise in interest rates seems a long way off.

The BoC cannot determine policy simply based on the strength of the Canadian economy; policy makers must also keep a close eye on monetary policy south of the border. If the Fed embarks on a series of tapers and the BoC lags behind, the Canadian dollar could take a tumble.

The markets are looking ahead to the US non-farm payrolls release on Friday. Investors will likely be pleased with a reading of 800 thousand, and a 1.0 million-plus read could result in a taper tantrum. Conversely, a release of 500 thousand or lower would serve to pour cold water on taper hopes and would be bearish for the US dollar.

USD/CAD Technical