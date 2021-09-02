WTI Crude – Breakout Imminent?

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A strong rebound

Oil prices have rebounded strongly over the last couple of weeks, with WTI coming within a whisker of $70 before profit-taking kicked in.

The pullback today was short-lived and after falling close to $67 it recovered the bulk of the losses to trade in between two key technical levels.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Above, $70 is an important psychological barrier that coincides with the 200/233-period SMA band on the 4-hour chart. This is also around the 55/89-day SMA band.

Below, the 55/89-period SMA on the 4-hour chart coincides with support over the last week that has been tested on a number of occasions this past week.

A breakout in either direction may indicate the direction of travel in the coming weeks.