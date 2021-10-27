Wed, Oct 27, 2021 @ 05:23 GMT
By Ashraf Laidi

We often talk about commodity currencies and low-yielding currencies but the technology currency is rarely touted. In mid US session, AUD and CHF are the only gaining currencies vs USD, while JPY and EUR are the weakest. US new home sales shot up 14% in Sep, while DAX and Nasdaq lead indices. The 2nd Premium DAX long hit its final target for a total of +500 pts from the earlier trade.

The handful of megacap technology equities are in a class of their own. The 12% rise in Tesla on Monday was one of the single largest market cap gains in any stock, ever. It’s now larger than all other car companies combined. Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Google and Amazon are in a similar class.

What they all have in common is that they’re American and act like magnets for capital, particularly when they began to run. We’ve talked about it before but an underrated factor driving US dollar gains is financial flows into equities and derivatives. The stock market casino operates primarily in US dollars.

The Nasdaq is now less than 2% away from breaking the August record highs and we’re nearing the positive Nov-Dec seasonal period. It’s tough for the dollar to make gains against commodity currencies and EM in a growth-positive environment but it can continues to make gains against the euro and yen.

The rally in tech also points to the steadily improving mood. That’s something that both reflects and will feedback into the real economy. Look for improving US consumer confidence on Tuesday.

 

Ashraf Laidihttp://ashraflaidi.com/
Ashraf Laidi is an independent strategist and trader, founder of Intermarket Strategy Ltd and author of "Currency Trading & Intermarket Analysis". He is the former chief global strategist at City Index / FX Solutions, where he focused on foreign exchange and global macro developments pertaining to central bank policies, sovereign debt and intermarket dynamics. Ashraf had also served as Chief Strategist at CMC Markets, where he headed a global team of analysts and led seminars and trainings in four continents. His insights on currencies and commodities won him several #1 rankings with FXWeek and Reuters. Prior to CMC Markets, Laidi monitored the performance of a multi-FX portfolio at the United Nations, assessed sovereign and project investment risk with Hagler Bailly and the World Bank, and analyzed emerging market bonds at Reuters. Laidi also created the first 24-hour currency web site for traders and researchers alike on the eve of the creation of the euro. Laidi's analysis of currency markets stand out based on his distinct style in bridging the fundamental and technical aspects of the markets. Laidi regularly appears on CNBC TV (US, Europe, Arabia and Asia/Pacific), Bloomberg TV (US, Asia/Pacific, France and Spain), BNN, PBSs Nightly Business Report, and BBC. His insights also appear in the Financial Times, the Wall Street Journal and Barrons. He has given numerous interviews and lectures in Arabic, French, and to audiences spanning from Canada, Central America and Asia/Pacific.

