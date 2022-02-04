Fri, Feb 04, 2022 @ 15:17 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisPositive Surprise from NFP Supports Dollar, Trouble for Equities

Positive Surprise from NFP Supports Dollar, Trouble for Equities

By FxPro

A positive surprise on US employment. The official BLS report showed a jobs increase of 467K, markedly better than the expected 110-165K. Moreover, the previous data was seriously revised upwards and now reports employment growth of 510K in December compared to the initially reported 199K.

Average hourly earnings rose by 0.7% m/m and 5.7% y/y, showing further acceleration and increasing signs that the inflation genie is out of the bottle.

As a result, markets are intensifying their expectations for policy tightening, laying a 34% chance of an immediate 50-point rate hike in March versus 18% before the release.

The strong labour market and the mood for decisive rate hikes also support the dollar, which adds 0.4% after the release. This is likely that the USD growth impulse is far from the end, and dollar growth will continue in the coming days or even weeks.

FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.