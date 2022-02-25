Fri, Feb 25, 2022 @ 12:12 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisStock Markets Will Likely Remain Under Pressure

Stock Markets Will Likely Remain Under Pressure

By ThinkMarkets

The key question investors would be asking themselves is whether Thursday’s sharp recovery off the lows for global indices marked a turning point. So far, we haven’t seen much bullish follow-through in US index futures to suggest that is the case, and you can understand why with everything happening on the ground in Ukraine. What’s more, the existing macro concerns – soaring inflation and the upcoming interest rate hikes – are further discouraging stock market investors. Today’s Core PCE Price Index, the Fed’s favourite inflation gauge, could revive those worries with a print well north of the 5.1% y/y expected.

Meanwhile safe-haven gold is currently flat on the session, after a remarkable session on Thursday when at one point it looked like it was heading to $2000, only for the sellers to step in aggressively as the US dollar rebounded sharply. But the metal is going to react more to the risk-on/risk-off trade, which means gold investors will be watching the stock markets closely today, and news from Russia and the West as they engage in a bit of tit for tat in terms of sanctions after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Given the potential for inflation to accelerate further with crude oil and gas prices finding renewed support from the Russian invasion, risk seeking might remain out of favour. There is the additional factor of the weekend risk to take into account. You wouldn’t want to go into the weekend knowing there is a good chance the market could gap against you at the next week’s open, as the situation in Ukraine could deteriorate and tensions between Russia and the West could boil over.

Against this backdrop, I wouldn’t be surprised if the markets come under renewed pressure heading into the close today.

ThinkMarketshttps://www.thinkmarkets.com/
ThinkMarkets® is a leading broker offering Spread Betting and CFDs on Forex, Indices, Metals and Commodities. With headquarters in London, Melbourne and China, ThinkMarkets® core service includes competitive spreads, free access to charting tools, an award-winning in-house built platform (ThinkTrader™) and multi-lingual customer support 24/6. Derivative products are leveraged products and can result in losses that exceed initial deposits. Please ensure you fully understand the risks and take care to manage your exposure.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.