Victims of the Dollar Bulls

The world’s major currencies continue to surrender to the dollar one after another. Since the start of March, the yen has lost 11.5% and fallen to a 20-year low. But just as we saw the third world economy currency stabilise, the currency of the second one went on the move.

The dollar has added over 2% to the renminbi since the start of the week, the most significant move since 2015. It is also noteworthy that the Chinese currency had previously successfully resisted the strengthening of the USD since the middle of last year, but in an abrupt move, entered the area of the extremes of the last 12 months.

We see an equally impressive attack on the Pound. The GBPUSD broke the support at 1.3000 on Friday, and it is already losing more than 1% so far today. USDCHF reached its highest point since June 2020, exceeding 0.9550.

The New Zealand and Australian dollars have been declining steadily since early April, despite hawkish action and comments from respective central banks. Moreover, the export-oriented economies of these countries should benefit from the emerging commodity prices.

The USDCAD went back to month highs in less than two days, reversing Wednesday’s sharp rally and earlier gains from hawkish comments by the Bank of Canada. EURUSD is trading below 1.0800, near 2020 reversal levels and maintaining a very moderate trading range. However, the swing in GBPUSD today and USDCNH throughout the week and the USDJPY drama since early March suggests that EURUSD could be the next victim of dollar bulls.