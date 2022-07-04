Mon, Jul 04, 2022 @ 23:36 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisECB de Guindos: Elevated inflation will remain with us for some time

ECB de Guindos: Elevated inflation will remain with us for some time

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

ECB Vice President Luis de Guindo said the “the headwinds from high energy costs, the deterioration of terms of trade and the adverse impact of high inflation on disposable income pose elevated risks to our medium-term growth outlook.”

“Elevated inflation will remain with us for some time,” he added. “The risks surrounding inflation are on the upside.”

“In the coming months, we will have to navigate this challenging combination of shocks which is reducing growth and pushing up inflation,” he said.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.