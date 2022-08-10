Yen Drifting as US Inflation Looms

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/JPY continues to show little movement this week, in sharp contrast to Friday, when the pair jumped a massive 1.55%. In the European session, USD/JPY is trading at 135.02 down 0.09%.

The yen had shown some strength against the dollar recently, but took a tumble after the stunning US nonfarm payroll report on Friday. The gain of 528 thousand more was more than double the estimate of 250 thousand, and the dollar responded with sharp gains against the majors.

All eyes on US inflation

Inflation has been rising in the US and hit 9.1% in June. The July inflation report will be released later today, and the release could have a strong impact on the direction of the US dollar. Headline CPI is expected to fall to 8.7%, down from 9.1%. If the reading does drop to around 8.7%, the markets may start thinking “peak” when it comes to inflation, and the dollar could lose ground. Conversely, if inflation stays around 9% or moves higher, it should be a catalyst for the dollar, as the Fed will have to consider a 75 or even a 100 basis point increase in September. After the inflation release, we’ll hear from Fed members Evans and Kashkari, and it will be interesting to hear their remarks on the heels of today’s inflation release.

Last week, the Fed sent out the message that its rate-tightening cycle is not about to end, as the inflation fight is far from over. The spectacular nonfarm payrolls release pointed to continued strong wage growth and the participation rate dropping a notch, from 62.2% to 61.1%. These numbers point to a tighter labour market and stronger inflationary pressures. If today’s inflation report confirms that inflation is still accelerating, I would expect to hear hawkish remarks from Fed officials, which would likely give the US dollar a boost.

USD/JPY Technical