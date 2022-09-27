Tue, Sep 27, 2022 @ 14:21 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisHas the Crypto Market First Felt the Risk Appetite?

Has the Crypto Market First Felt the Risk Appetite?

FxPro
By FxPro

Market picture

Bitcoin rose 1.1% on Monday, and on Tuesday morning, it “shot up” another 5.5%, adding 7.5% over the past 24 hours. This growth momentum has brought the price of the first cryptocurrency back above $20K, in stark contrast to the dynamics of falling markets and a strengthening dollar.

Ethereum added almost as much – 7% – rising to $1,385. Against this backdrop, total crypto market capitalisation jumped 5.5% to $970 billion, with top altcoins adding between 2.3% (XRP) and 8.1% (Solana).

While the Dow Jones index closed at its lowest since November 2020, the Nasdaq100 turned to growth after nearing the lows of June, and cryptocurrencies showed a strong surge. The outperformance of the riskiest assets is more typical of periods of great monetary stimulus. Therefore, the most relevant question is whether we are now seeing the first signs of a market reversal or a trap for naive bulls.

News background

According to CoinShares, investments in cryptocurrencies rose for the second consecutive week last week. Net inflows were $8 mln, Bitcoin investments were up $3 mln, and Ethereum investments were up $7 mln. Investments in funds that allow shorts on bitcoin were down $5 mln, the first decline in 8 weeks.

Bitcoin will continue to trade in a range of $17K to $25K, Glassnode expects. Intense US Federal Reserve monetary policy pressure and an unfavourable macroeconomic climate offset any essential positive developments in the crypto industry.

Dan Morehead, CEO of crypto hedge fund Pantera Capital, believes billions of people will use blockchain in the coming years, increasing the value of cryptocurrencies.

The SEC has demonstrated that it intends to “damage or destroy the cryptocurrency industry in the US”, said LBRY, a decentralised content publishing platform.

Technology giant Apple has allowed the sale of collectable tokens (NFTs) in apps on its devices, but the commission will be 30%, sparking outrage in the crypto community.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.