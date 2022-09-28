US Housing Data, Core PCE Inflation Next on the Calendar

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

With the Fed trying to get on top of inflation no matter what it takes and showing no interest to come to investors’ rescue, traders will keep looking for any cracks within the US economy this week. US housing data will feature the calendar on Tuesday and Wednesday at 14:00 GMT, while the Fed’s favorite core PCE inflation report will provide extra details about consumption on Friday at 12:30 GMT. The king US dollar has proved resilient to recession risks so far, therefore it might barely react to the data.

Recession watch

The slowing US housing market is rekindling some memories from the 2007-2009 Great recession but there is some confusion about whether it’s a red flag for the economy nowadays. New home sales have been trending downwards so far this year and the August reading is expected to mark a new low at 500k from 511k previously, the lowest in six years. Pending home sales due on Wednesday could show a steeper contraction of -1.4% from -1.0% previously, remaining negative for the third consecutive month.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a> The period of lockdowns lifted home sales to a 13-year high, but the uptrend took a halt after the government terminated the pandemic-related subsidies and the Fed started to hike interest rates in the face of rising inflation. With the average mortgage rate for a 30-year loan jumping to 6.29% recently and big property companies raising prices by 50% in the second quarter, households are reluctant to expose their finances to more expensive loans. Of course, selling existing houses could boost profits, but buying a new property at a significantly higher interest rate would eat up those benefits. A stabilization in the red-hot rent market in August, perhaps on the back of state limits in some regions, was probably a catalyst to a softer house demand too. Though, more than half of renters are still facing elevated prices year-on-year and given the inflation in construction materials as well as the tight supply of houses, there is little prospect for a significant slowdown in the market.

Eyes on consumption The strength in the labor market is also a tailwind for the real estate sector, delaying any defaults in loan payments. Personal income and consumption figures accompanying the core PCE inflation on Friday could provide some updates on that front. Although expectations are for a minor monthly pickup to 0.3% and 0.2% respectively, the indicators may not raise any concerns if they stay within normal levels. A potential mild increase in the core PCE inflation to 4.7% y/y would not be something new either after a similar pace in the core CPI inflation reading.