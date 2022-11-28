Bitcoin’s Never-Ending Search for a Bottom

Tue, Nov 29, 2022 @ 02:40 GMT
FxPro
By FxPro

Market picture

Bitcoin closed last week with a new formal decline, losing $100 to $16490. At the start of trading on Monday, it loses another $360 to $16150. The week starts with a subdued risk appetite on global markets due to China unrest. Ethereum is performing better, adding 3.3% over the week to $1170. Other leading altcoins in the top 10 are changing from -2.5% (Polkadot) to 22.2% (Dogecoin).

Total crypto market capitalisation, according to CoinMarketCap, was up 2% for the week, to $817bn. The cryptocurrency Fear & Greed Index rose to 28 by Monday, moving into “fear” versus “extreme fear” at 21 a week earlier.

Bitcoin has updated two-year lows below $15,500 in the past week on news of the possible bankruptcy of cryptocurrency lending service Genesis Global Capital. Bitcoin is under pressure from institutionalists whose risk appetite is firmly tied to stock markets. Bitcoin continues to look for a bottom from which it can push back, but the negative external backdrop is not yet conducive to buying.

News background

According to Barron’s, Genesis Global Capital has been the subject of an investigation by US regulators over the suspension of withdrawals and the company’s liquidity crisis. It is unclear whether US federal regulators are involved, but at the very least, Alabama state supervisory agencies are investigating.

The DeFi-project Ardana team from the Cardano blockchain ecosystem has said it has suspended its development due to “uncertainty over funding and the timing of the project”.

Bloomberg, a news agency, reports that Cryptocurrency lender Matrixport is seeking funding for $100 million. And while the company says the moves have nothing to do with a lack of liquidity, investors are little reassured.

Analysis of Bitcoin transactions helped British police arrest over 100 people in the biggest anti-fraud operation in UK history, led by Scotland Yard. The iSpoof website was taken down, and phone fraud suspects were caught.

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies.

