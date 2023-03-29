Wed, Mar 29, 2023 @ 12:51 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisGerman Consumer Climate Continues to Recover

German Consumer Climate Continues to Recover

FxPro
By FxPro

The GfK consumer climate index for Germany rose by 1.1 points to -29.5 in April, a very low level by historical standards and still below the lows of the pandemic in the year 2020. Sentiment has been improving since October, allowing talk of a recovery from the inflation and energy shock in Europe’s largest economy, although the pace of recovery has slowed.

Interestingly, the turnaround in consumer sentiment coincided with a “bottom” in EURUSD. The single currency rallied strongly in the final quarter of last year, briefly topping 1.10 in early February before a technical correction. In the second half of March, the single currency recovered against the dollar, despite selling pressure from Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank.

We believe this interest in the single currency correlates with rising business and consumer sentiment indices. The economic recovery will allow the ECB to maintain a tighter monetary policy.

Assuming a positive correlation between consumer sentiment and the EURUSD exchange rate, we expect the #1 currency pair to continue its upward trend but with a much more subdued amplitude than at the end of last year. As early as April, the euro could fully emerge from its correction and rise above 1.10, but it is unlikely to exceed 1.12 in the year’s first half.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.