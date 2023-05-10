Wed, May 10, 2023 @ 12:33 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisSticky CPI May Challenge Fed Pause

Sticky CPI May Challenge Fed Pause

ForexTime
By ForexTime

The incoming US inflation report is set to be a major telltale sign on the Fed’s next move. Today’s top tier data release warrants the market’s collective focus, even as US debt limit talks as well as regional banking fears continue to simmer in the background.

Economists predict that April’s headline CPI will rise at a 5% year-on-year clip, matching the prior month’s figure. Core CPI is expected to have eased slightly to 5.5%, relative to March’s 5.6%.

If either headline or core inflation greatly exceed forecasts, that should unnerve expectations that the Fed will soon pause this rate hike cycle. The prospects of yet another US rate hike in June should translate into a knee-jerk boost for the US dollar, while likely pulling equities and gold lower.

Should the CPI figures show that inflationary pressures have eased substantially, that should all but confirm that US rates have reached their peak. Such confirmation should prompt the S&P 500 as well as bullion to revisit recent highs, while dragging the Dollar Index back closer to the psychologically-important 100 line.

ForexTime
ForexTimehttp://www.forextime.com/
The FXTM brand provides international brokerage services and gives access to the global currency markets, offering trading in forex, precious metals, Share CFDs, ETF CFDs and CFDs on Commodity Futures. Trading is available via the MT4 and MT5 platforms with spreads starting from just 1.3 on Standard trading accounts and from 0.1 on ECN trading accounts. Bespoke trading support and services are provided based on each client's needs and ambitions - from novices, to experienced traders and institutional investors. ForexTime Limited is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), with license number 185/12, licensed by South Africa's FSB with FSP number 46614, and registered with the UK FCA under reference number 600475. FT Global Limited is regulated by the International Financial Services Commission (IFSC) with license numbers IFSC/60/345/TS and IFSC/60/345/APM.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.