USD/JPY Punches Above 140, Tokyo Issues Warning

Japanese yen falls below 140

Japan’s Ministry of Finance issues warning

US debt ceiling heads to Congress

USD/JPY is showing little movement on Tuesday. In the European session, USD/JPY is trading at 140.17, down 0.19%.

The Japanese yen continues to underperform and has plunged 2.8% in May. The yen fell as low as 140.93 on Monday, its lowest level since November 21st. The sharp depreciation is raising concerns in Tokyo and Masota Kanda, a top official at the Ministry of Finance (MOF) weighed in on Tuesday. Kanda said officials were not focussing on particular exchange rate levels but said they were monitoring the forex market and “would respond appropriately”. Kanda’s veiled warning should not be ignored, as he blindsided the markets back in December when the MoF intervened in the currency markets in order to prop up the yen.

Japanese releases have been solid, reinforcing speculation that inflation isn’t going anywhere and the Bank of Japan may have to tighten policy. Service and manufacturing PMIs showed slight expansion last week and retail sales and industrial production will be released on Wednesday. Retail sales are expected to remain strong at 7.0% y/y in April, following a prior reading of 7.1%. Industrial production is projected to improve to 1.5% m/m in April, up from 1.1% in March.

President Biden and Republican Speaker McCarthy have reached an agreement in principle on the debt ceiling, after weeks of brinkmanship between Republicans and Democrats. The deal must be approved in both houses of Congress, which is expected to happen despite grumblings from some Republicans. The weeks of uncertainty prior to the deal weighed on risk appetite and the big winners have been US Treasury yields and the US dollar.

USD/JPY Technical