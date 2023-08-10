US: Core Inflation Takes Another Step in the Right Direction in July 

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.2% month-on-month (m/m) in July, bang-on the consensus forecast. On a 12-month basis, CPI inched 0.2%-pts higher to 3.2%, though this was due to unfavorable base-effects stemming from a sharp decline in July 2022 energy prices.

In contrast, energy costs had a much smaller effect on July’s gain – rising a very modest 0.1% m/m – as higher gasoline prices (0.2% m/m) were partially offset by lower electricity (-0.7% m/m) costs. Meanwhile, food prices rose 0.2% m/m and slowed to 4.9% year-on-year (y/y).

Excluding the direct effects of food and energy, core inflation rose 0.2% m/m (0.16% m/m unrounded) – matching June’s gain – and also meeting the consensus forecast. The 12-month change on core edged lower by 0.1%-pts on the month, falling to 4.7%.

Price growth across services rose 0.4% m/m – a slight acceleration from June’s 0.3% m/m gain – and remain at an elevated 6.1% on a year-on-year basis.

Shelter costs remained a key source of inflationary pressure, with owners’ equivalent rent (0.5% m/m) and rent of primary residence (0.4% m/m) notching sizeable gains.

Price growth across non-housing services rose a modest 0.1% m/m – an acceleration from June’s decline of 0.1% m/m – with gains seen across recreation services (+0.8% m/m) as well as education (+0.3% m/m) and transportation (+0.3% m/m). Airfares continued to tumble, with prices down a sizeable 8.1% m/m – exactly matching June’s decline.

Core goods prices (-0.3% m/m) fell for a second consecutive month, with declines concentrated in transportation (-0.5% m/m) – largely attributed to a 1.3% m/m pullback in used vehicle prices – education & communication goods (-1.2% m/m) and recreational goods (-0.8% m/m).