Wed, Nov 15, 2023 @ 11:32 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisCrypto Retreated Despite a Boom in Equities

Crypto Retreated Despite a Boom in Equities

FxPro
By FxPro

Market picture

The burst of optimism in traditional markets bypassed cryptocurrencies on Tuesday. It seems that some investors shifted some of their assets from coins to shares, reducing the total capitalisation of cryptocurrencies by 1.7% over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin continued its correction on Tuesday, which at one point seemed to get out of control as the price fell below $34.5K due to stop orders triggered. However, prices quickly moved away from the local extreme lows, and by Wednesday morning, there was moderate buying that took BTC back up to $35.6K.

Perhaps the most acute question is whether the cryptocurrency market’s counter-trend dynamic indicates risk demand exhaustion or an attempt at a quick correction to continue following equities. We are leaning towards the latter and expect a fresh test of last week’s highs soon.

Ethereum pulled back below $2000 on Tuesday but is attempting to move higher again early Wednesday. In addition, there will be two “golden crosses” on the charts in the coming weeks – on the daily and weekly timeframes. The formation of this pattern usually attracts further buying demand.

News background

According to CCData, the Solana token (SOL) has seen the strongest growth among the major cryptocurrencies in recent weeks, and the coin’s share of total trading volume in the digital asset market has reached an all-time high (8.85%).

The leading meme coin of the Solana ecosystem, the Bonk token (BONK), has also seen rapid growth. In the last 30 days, it has grown by 850%, significantly outperforming popular and larger capitalisation meme coins such as DogeCoin, Pepe and Shiba.

Coinciding with the name of Elon Musk’s chatbot, the Grok token rose 13,000% in just one week after its launch, with a market capitalisation of $160 million.

The CBOE will launch leveraged futures trading on Bitcoin and Ethereum on 11 January 2024.

Morgan Creek founder Anthony Pompliano believes that all applications to launch spot bitcoin ETFs should be approved by the SEC simultaneously to avoid favouritism. He believes this will increase capital inflows into the cryptocurrency market and create a bullish trend.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

A Brief Look at Trading Psychology

What Is the Economic Calendar and What Is it For?

How to Use Pivot Points

Understanding Pivot Points

Trade Bitcoin the Right Way

How to Trade Using Oscillators

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.