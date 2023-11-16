Thu, Nov 16, 2023 @ 10:08 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisEuro Under Bearish Pressure

Euro Under Bearish Pressure

Octa
By Octa

The euro (EUR) corrected throughout Wednesday and lost 0.3% after a substantial rise on Tuesday.

Possible effects for traders

Strong Retail Sales report and indications of easing inflation bolstered the U.S. dollar, contributing to beliefs about a ‘soft landing’ of the U.S. economy. This scenario suggests the Federal Reserve might delay rate cuts and keep the base rate high longer. Eurozone Industrial Production figures showed a month-over-month decrease of 1.1% in September, a drastic difference compared to a 0.6% increase previously. Annually, the production showed a decline of 6.9%, a larger one than the prior 5.1% decrease. Lower Industrial Production figures put a substantial downward pressure on the euro.

In today’s Asian trading session, EURUSD lost momentum as increased U.S. dollar demand exerted bearish pressure on the pair. Market participants will closely observe the European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde’s speech at 11:30 a.m. UTC today and the release of the U.S. weekly Initial Jobless Claims at 12:30 p.m. UTC. The data could affect the euro’s price.

Octa
Octahttp://octaengine.com/c/?p=203&bt=gif&b=2369
These trading ideas can only be applied to the intraday trading strategy and remain valid for 24 hours after publication. They are based on historical data and analysis and do not guarantee constant profit. You remain solely responsible for your decisions and the financial risks you take. In case your pending order is not executed within a single trading day, please, do not forget to cancel it.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.