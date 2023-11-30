BTC/USD Analysis: New High for the Year Shows Bulls Are Indecisive

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

During November, the price of bitcoin increased by approximately 10% in anticipation of the launch of a bitcoin ETF. But the positive sentiment of crypto investors is seriously overshadowed by news regarding Binance:

→ Changpeng Zhao resigned as head of Binance.US, pleading guilty to money laundering charges. He also agreed to pay $50 million in a lawsuit from the US Department of Justice, and his company will have to pay $4.3 billion. This fine to Binance was one of the largest in the history of punishment of corporations. In addition, Zhao faces up to 10 years in prison. The judges banned him from leaving the United States until the proceedings are completed.

→ Cristiano Ronaldo was sued for $1 billion for advertising Binance. This was done by people who claim they suffered losses by buying unregistered securities that the sports star was promoting.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Meanwhile, the BTC/USD chart shows signs that demand forces are losing confidence, although the price is moving within an ascending channel (shown in blue).

Notice that the November 29 top was only a few dollars higher than the previous November 24 top. This short-term excess suggests that there is no sustainable predominance of demand over supply in the market around the level of $38 thousand per Bitcoin, and the top on November 29 is nothing more than a bull trap.

In such conditions, perhaps more attention should be paid to the idea of ​​testing the lower boundary of the current channel.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.