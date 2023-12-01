USD/CAD Eyes Canadian Job Data, US PMI

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Canada’s job growth expected to expand by 15,000

US ISM Manufacturing PMI projected to accelerate to 47.6

The Canadian dollar continues to gain ground against a slumping US dollar. In the European session, USD/CAD is trading at 1.3529, down 0.23%.

The Canadian currency is poised to post a third straight winning week against the greenback and soared 2.25% in November. It is a busy Friday, with Canada releasing the employment report, the US publishing the ISM Manufacturing PMI and Fed Chair Powell speaking at an event in Atlanta.

Canada’s labour market has softened but remains in good shape and has shown expansion for three straight months. The economy is expected to have added 15,000 jobs in November, slightly lower than the 17,500 reading in October. The market consensus for the unemployment rate stands at 5.8%, compared to 5.7% in October.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Canada’s GDP posts negative growth

This week’s GDP report was another reminder that the economy remains weak. Third-quarter GDP declined by 0.3% q/q, below the revised o.3% gain in Q2 and the first decline since the second quarter of 2021. High interest rates have cooled the economy and exports were down in the third quarter as global demand remains weak. On an annualized basis, GDP slid 1.1% in the third quarter, compared to a revised 1.4% gain in Q2 and shy of the market consensus of 0.2%.

The US wraps up the week with the ISM Manufacturing PMI. The manufacturing sector has been in a prolonged slump and the PMI has indicated contraction for twelve consecutive months. The PMI is expected to improve to 47.6 in November, compared to 46.7 in October. A reading below 50 indicates contraction.

Investors will be listening closely to Jerome Powell’s remarks today, looking for hints about upcoming rate decisions. Powell has stuck to his script of a ‘higher for longer’ rate policy, but the markets have priced in a rate cut in May at 84%.

USD/CAD Technical