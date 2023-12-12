US: Price Gains Across Still-Hot Service Sector Keep Upward Pressure on Core Inflation

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.1% month-on-month (m/m) in November, a tick above the consensus forecast and a modest uptick from October. On a twelve-month basis, headline inflation slipped to 3.1% (from 3.2%).

Energy prices were a key factor restraining the headline measure, falling 2.1% m/m. The pullback was entirely due to another drop in gasoline prices (-5.8% m/m). Food prices added upward pressure to inflation on a monthly basis (+0.2% m/m), but at 2.9% year-on-year (y/y), are no longer providing the same lift to headline inflation that they were last year.

Core inflation (excludes the direct effects of food & energy prices), rose 0.3% m/m, an acceleration from last month’s 0.2% m/m gain, but in line with expectations. On a twelve-month basis, core inflation held steady at 4%.

Shelter costs remained a key factor keeping services costs elevated in November, rising 0.45% m/m, as rent of primary residence held steady at 0.5% m/m, while owners’ equivalent rent accelerated to 0.5% m/m (from 0.4% in October).

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Non-housing services (aka the CPI measure of ‘supercore’) also accelerated in November, rising 0.5% m/m (from 0.2% m/m in October).

Core goods prices surprised to the downside, falling by 0.3% m/m – a sharper decline than October’s 0.1% m/m pullback. Unlike months prior, where the declines have largely been concentrated in used vehicle prices, the pullback in November was spread across several categories including recreation commodities (-2.6% m/m), apparel (-1.3% m/m), household furnishings (-0.7% m/m), and new vehicle prices (-0.1% m/m).