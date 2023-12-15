Euro Dips on Soft Services PMI

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone, German Service PMI ease in December

Euro snaps four-day rally

The euro has snapped a four-day winning streak on Friday. In the European session, EUR/USD is trading at 1.0949, down 0.38%. The euro has enjoyed a strong week, with gains of 1.77%.

Soft Eurozone, German services PMIs weigh on euro

Eurozone Services PMI eased in December, indicating that the economy continues to struggle. The PMI fell from 48.7 to 48.1 and missed the consensus estimate of 49.0. This marked a fifth straight month of contraction in the services sector, with 50 separating contraction from expansion. Germany, the largest economy in the eurozone, also reported a decline, with the PMI falling to 48.4, down from 49.6 in November and short of the consensus estimate of 49.8.

Euro soars after ECB pause

The European Central Bank held the benchmark rate at 4.0% for a second straight time on Thursday. This move was expected, but the central bank pushed back against market expectations for interest rate cuts next year, sending the euro soaring 1.09% against the US dollar after the announcement.

ECB President Christine Lagarde reaffirmed that the Bank would continue its “higher for longer” stance, saying that the Bank was not about to let down its guard and lower rates. Lagarde sounded hawkish even though the ECB lowered its inflation forecast at the meeting. Inflation has fallen to 2.4% in the eurozone, within striking distance of the 2% target. Lagarde acknowledged that inflation was easing but said that domestic inflation was “not budging”, largely due to wage growth.

There is a deep disconnect between the markets and the ECB with regard to rate policy. ECB President Lagarde poured cold water on expectations for rate hikes, arguing that inflation had not been beaten. The markets are marching to a very different tune and have priced in at least in around six rate cuts in 2024 and are confident that Lagarde will have to change her stance, with inflation falling and the eurozone economy likely in recession.

EUR/USD Technical