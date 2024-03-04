Mon, Mar 04, 2024 @ 23:10 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisUS 500 Battles With 123.6% Fibonacci

US 500 Battles With 123.6% Fibonacci

XM.com
By XM.com
  • US 500 cash index extends its series of record highs
  • Tests 123.6% Fibonacci extension of its 2022 downtrend
  • Oscillators look overbought, increasing risk of a pullback

The US 500 stock index (cash) has been staging an impressive rally since it bottomed out in October 2023, generating consecutive all-time highs. Given that the price is trading into uncharted waters, the Fibonacci extensions of its most recent downtrend could provide potential future resistance zones.

Should bullish pressures persist, buyers might initially claim 5,130, which is the 123.6% Fibonacci extension of the 4,817-3,489 downtrend. Surpassing that zone, the price could storm towards the 5,200 round number. Further advances could then cease around the 138.2% Fibo of 5,324.

On the flipside, if the index experiences a pullback, the 5,000 psychological level could act as the first line of defence. Should that barricade fail, the bears could attack the 2021 peak of 4,817, which could serve as support in the future. Failing to halt there, the price may challenge the 78.6% Fibo of 4,533.

Overall, the US 500 index has been facing persistent upside pressures, which have resulted in consecutive all-time highs in 2024. However, the price could soon experience a pullback as the momentum indicators are flagging extremely overbought signals.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.