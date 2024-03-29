Fri, Mar 29, 2024 @ 15:02 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisGBP/USD: Cable Moves Within Extended Range Ahead of Key US Data

GBP/USD: Cable Moves Within Extended Range Ahead of Key US Data

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable remains in extended sideways mode, with a narrow range on holiday-thinned markets on Good Friday.

Near-term action is ranging between 200DMA (1.2588) and thin daily cloud (spanned between 1.2634 and 1.2663), with predominantly bearish daily studies keeping the downside at risk, although the pair is still looking for stronger direction signal.

Markets await release of key economic data today – US PCE price index – Fed’s preferred inflation measure, which is expected to contribute to timing and pace of highly anticipated Fed rate cuts.

Basically, higher than expected inflation numbers in February would likely cool the expectations for the start of rate cuts in June and lift the dollar, though significantly lower volumes on Good Friday may affect the action.

Res: 1.2634; 1.2663; 1.2689; 1.2715.
Sup: 1.2600; 1.2588; 1.2575; 1.2518.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.