Wed, May 08, 2024 @ 16:34 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisGerman Industrial Production Slide Brings Closer ECB's Rate Cut

German Industrial Production Slide Brings Closer ECB’s Rate Cut

FxPro
By FxPro

German industrial production continues to decline. The rate of contraction in March was slightly better than the average forecasts but maintained the downward trend.

The index of industrial production fell by 0.4% in March and by 3.3% y/y, having lost in annual terms for the last ten months.

German industrial production peaked at the end of 2017, and then it was turned down by trade wars, pandemic lockdowns, and the most recent impulse of deglobalisation. Here, you can discern both a cooling of relations with the second-biggest economy and a general slowdown.

Germany’s industrial orders index, published a day earlier, fell in March to its lowest level since 2013, barring a sharp dip during the pandemic lockdowns.

Weakness in Germany’s industrial sector could bring a rate cut from the ECB closer, softening the Bundesbank’s traditionally hawkish bias.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.