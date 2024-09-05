Thu, Sep 05, 2024 @ 14:13 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisBitcoin Continues Downtrend

Bitcoin Continues Downtrend

FxPro
By FxPro

Market Picture

The Asian session continues to be tough for cryptocurrencies. The total market capitalisation had risen to $2.05 trillion the previous evening, recovering from a drop earlier in the day. Still, selling prevailed again at the start of the new day on Thursday, bringing the capitalisation back to $2.0 trillion (+0.8% in 24 hours).

Bitcoin is down for the ninth day out of the last 11 as its attempt to consolidate above the 200-day average triggered an intensified sell-off. This pattern persists into Thursday morning as the price continues to test the lows of the last four months. Rising financial markets and a weaker dollar did not help Bitcoin gain strength. It is possible that the weakness in cryptocurrencies is a manifestation of a very limited risk appetite, and the rest of the markets may soon follow the lead of cryptocurrencies.

News Background

Kaiko noted a significant oversupply of Bitcoin in the crypto market amid a sell-off in government stocks and forced asset sales by bankrupt exchange MtGox.

Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes acknowledged the continuation of Bitcoin’s correction to $50,000 ahead of the Fed’s September meeting. According to him, the pressure factor will remain the situation in the money market, where yields on overnight reverse repos with the central bank remain higher than on US Treasury bills.

The negative dynamics of BTC after the halving in April have ‘buried’ the four-year cycle previously associated with this event. Outlier Ventures reached this conclusion after analysing previous periods from a similar distance.

Based on an analysis of 5,000 collections and 5 million transactions of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the NFT Evening specialists concluded that 96% of them are dead. The average lifespan of NFTs is 1.14 years, which is 2.5 times less than traditional crypto projects.

CoinDesk reported that Donald Trump’s sons announced the World Liberty Financial protocol, which will focus on credit and be built on the Ethereum blockchain and the Aave platform.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.