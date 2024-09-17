Tue, Sep 17, 2024 @ 22:38 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisUS: Retail Sales Come in Stronger Than Expected in August, Real Consumer...

US: Retail Sales Come in Stronger Than Expected in August, Real Consumer Spending Tracking 3.5% Annualized in Q3  

TD Bank Financial Group
By TD Bank Financial Group

Retail sales rose 0.1% month-on-month in August, ahead of the consensus forecast calling for a decline of 0.2% m/m. Revisions to prior months were a touch weaker, with spending for June (-0.3% m/m vs. prior -0.2 m/m) revised slightly lower, while July (1.1% m/m) was left unchanged after rounding.

Trade in the auto sector was lower by 0.1% m/m, following an upwardly revised reading of 4.4% m/m in July.

Sales at gasoline stations dipped 1.2% m/m August, though this was entirely a price story, as prices at the pump fell 2.9% m/m last month.

Sales in the “control group”, which the excludes volatile components above (i.e., gasoline, autos and building supplies) and is used in the estimate of personal consumption expenditures (PCE), rose 0.2% m/m, a modest deceleration from the 0.4% monthly gain in July.

  • Gains were concentrated across miscellaneous (+1.7% m/m) and non-store retailers (+1.4% m/m) as well as sales at health & personal care stores (0.7% m/m).

Food services & drinking places were flat in August, following four consecutive months of decent gains.

Key Implications

Some slowing in retail spending was expected, particularly after July’s outsized gain. That said, last month’s uptick still came in stronger than expected, while revisions to prior months were relatively negligible.

Our current tracking for consumer spending sits at a robust 3.5% annualized for the third quarter, which would be the fastest pace of PCE growth since Q1-2023. But with the labor market showing clear signs of cooling, the household savings rate at a two-year low, and delinquency rates for credit cards and autos well above pre-pandemic levels and still edging higher, we expect to see some moderation in spending habits over the coming quarters.

TD Bank Financial Group
TD Bank Financial Grouphttp://www.td.com/economics/
The information contained in this report has been prepared for the information of our customers by TD Bank Financial Group. The information has been drawn from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy or completeness of the information is not guaranteed, nor in providing it does TD Bank Financial Group assume any responsibility or liability.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.