USD/JPY Rebounds After US Retail Sales Beats Estimate

The Japanese yen is down sharply on Tuesday. USD/JPY is up 0.73% today, trading at 141.64 in the North American session at the time of writing. On Monday, the yen pushed below 140 per dollar for the first time since July 2023.

The yen has looked razor sharp, gaining 2.9% in the month of September alone. The yen has surged a massive 15% in the third quarter, the best-performing G-10 currency. The Federal Reserve is virtually certain to raise interest rates by at least 25 basis points on Wednesday. The Bank of Japan, which meets on Friday, is expected to keep rates on hold. The BoJ has been an outlier among the major central banks and is expected to continue tightening, which has boosted the yen. The BoJ has signaled that further rate hikes are coming and this could occur as soon as December.

US retail sales slip but beat estimate

In the US, today’s retail sales release was the final key event ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting. Retail sales softened in August but the decline wasn’t as sharp as expected. Monthly, retail sales posted a small gain of 0.1% in August, down from a revised 1.1% in July but still better than the market estimate of -0.2%. On an annualized basis, retail sales eased to 2.1%, down from 2.9% in July and just below the forecast of 2.2%.

The retail sales release is not expected to impact the Federal Reserve decision on Wednesday. The rate cut odds for a half-point cut stand at 67% according to the CME’s FedWatch tool, unchanged by the retail sales release.

USD/JPY Technical