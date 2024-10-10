US: Progress on Inflation Front Stalls in September, Supporting Smaller 25bps Cut in Nov

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.2% month-on-month (m/m) in September, a tenth of a percentage point (pp) above the consensus forecast. On a twelve-month basis, CPI fell to 2.4% (from 2.5% in August).

Energy prices (-1.9% m/m) were again a drag on headline inflation, almost entirely driven by a pullback in gasoline prices (-4.0% m/m). Conversely, food prices sharply accelerated last month, rising 0.4% m/m – its strongest monthly gain since January.

Excluding food and energy, core prices rose 0.3% m/m, as it did the preceding month. The twelve-month change ticked up 0.1pp to 3.3%, while the three-month annualized rate rose to 3.1% (from 2.1% in August).

Price growth on core services rose a “soft” 0.4% m/m (0.38% m/m unrounded), in line with August’s gain.

Primary shelter costs were up 0.3% m/m, following a gain of 0.5% m/m in August. The deceleration was driven by a slowing in both Owners’ Equivalent Rent (to 0.4% m/m from an outsized gain of 0.5% m/m in August) and Rent of Primary Residence (0.3% from 0.4% m/m). Over the last twelve months, primary shelter costs are up 5.1%, well off their 2023 highs of over 8% but still a few percentage points above the pre-pandemic pace of growth when inflation was running closer to 2%.

Non-housing services inflation (aka “supercore”) rose by 0.4% m/m, also matching last month’s gain. The continued strength was primarily driven by another strong advance in vehicle insurance (+1.2% m/m), airline fares (+3.2% m/m) and medical costs (+0.7% m/m).

Core goods prices ticked higher by 0.2% m/m, with higher apparel (+1.1% m/m) and new (+0.2% m/m) and used (+0.3% m/m) vehicle prices all contributing to September’s uptick.