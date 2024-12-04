Wed, Dec 04, 2024 @ 16:45 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisNew Altcoin Leaders Emerge as Bitcoin Stalls Below $100K

New Altcoin Leaders Emerge as Bitcoin Stalls Below $100K

FxPro
By FxPro

Market Picture

The crypto market has grown by 2.6% in the last 24 hours, reaching a new record of $3.56 trillion. Altcoins are still driving the growth, but this time, the momentum comes from different players. Among the top performers over the past day were Tron (+67%) and BNB (+18%). The Altcoin Season Index reached 89 amid a near doubling of altcoin capitalisation over the past month, four times faster than Bitcoin’s gains.

The first cryptocurrency is up 1.4% in 24 hours, hovering just below $97,000. On Tuesday, events in South Korea caused a brief dip to $93K, which attracted additional buying. Bitcoin’s rise seems like a logical trend amid political uncertainty in rich countries, including France and Germany. Technically, bitcoin remains in a consolidation mode as the price sits in the $92-100K range.

On Tuesday, Tron soared. A dramatic acceleration of growth occurred with the renewal of historical highs at $0.23. Liquidation of short positions brought the price closer to $0.45 before stabilising at $0.39. A continuation of the bull run makes $0.60 the next potential target.

News Background

Another recalculation showed that the first cryptocurrency’s mining difficulty increased by 1.59%, reaching a high of 103.9 T. The average hash rate for the period since the last value change was 832.7 EH/s.

BTC growth will be volatile due to the profit taken by holders and BTC ETF dynamics. At the end of last week, clients withdrew $457 million from Bitcoin funds, while long-term investors reduced their balances by 508,990 BTC.

According to Bitfinex, the number of coins held by speculators approached a cyclical high of 3,282,000 BTC. The number of coins held by long-term investors fell to 12.45 million BTC, the lowest since July 2022, IntoTheBlock calculated.

Arkham Intelligence noted that US authorities sent 10,000 BTC (~$963 million) related to Silk Road to Coinbase. QCP Capital attributes the current bitcoin correction to these reports.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.