US: Headline Inflation Ticks Higher in November, While Core Holds Steady  

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.3% month-on-month (m/m) in November, after rising 0.2% m/m in each of the previous four months. On a twelve-month basis, CPI ticked up to 2.7% (from 2.6% in October).

Energy prices rose 0.2% m/m, led by an uptick in prices at the pump (+0.6% m/m), while food prices rose 0.4% m/m, following a gain of 0.2% m/m in October.

Excluding food and energy, core inflation rose 0.3% m/m, matching the monthly gain in each of the prior three prior months, and in line with the consensus forecast. The twelve-month change held steady at 3.3% while the three month-annualized ticked up to 3.7%.

Price growth on core services were up a ‘soft’ 0.3% m/m (0.28% unrounded), following a 0.35% m/m gain in October. On a year-ago basis, services prices were up 4.6% or roughly two percentage points above its pre-pandemic pace of growth when inflation was running closer to 2%.

Primary shelter costs rose 0.2% m/m, the slowest monthly gain since April 2021, as both rent of primary residence (+0.2% m/m from 0.3% m/m) and owners’ equivalent rent (+0.2% m/m from 0.4% m/m) decelerated last month. On a 12-month basis, primary shelter remains elevated at 4.8%, but is well off its 2023 high of over 6%.

Non-housing services inflation (aka “supercore”) remained firm, rising 0.4% m/m. The uptick was largely driven by a sharp rise in lodging away from home (+3.2% m/m) and still firm price growth for recreation (+0.7% m/m) and medical care (+0.4% m/m) services. Other areas of past inflationary pressure including airfares and vehicle insurance were relatively negligible in November.

Core goods prices rose 0.3% m/m – its strongest monthly gain in 17 months – following a flat reading in October. New and used vehicle prices (up, 0.6% and 2.0%, respectively) were a major contributor to last month’s gain.