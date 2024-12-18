Fed Cuts by 25 bps, Signals Slower Pace in 2025

The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) cut the federal funds rate to the 4.25% to 4.50% range and announced it would continue its balance sheet runoff.

The Fed maintained its language on growth and inflation, stating “economic activity has continued to expand at a solid pace”, that the “labor market conditions have generally eased” and that “inflation has made progress toward the Committee’s 2 percent objective but remains somewhat elevated.”

On the future path of policy, the statement added more specificity that it is considering “the extent and timing” of additional adjustments to the target range. Seemingly setting up the possibility of a pause in interest rate cuts.

The Fed’s Summary of Economic Projections was updated from September:

The median projection for real GDP growth was upgraded to 2.5% in 2024, 2.1% in 2025, 2.0% in 2026, 1.9% in 2027, and 1.8% over the long run (from 2.0%, 2.0%, 2.0%, 2.0% and 1.8%).

The median unemployment rate forecast was upgraded slightly to 4.2% in 2024, 4.3% in 2025, 4.3% in 2026, 4.3% in 2027, and 4.2% over the long run (from 4.4%, 4.4%, 4.3%, 4.2%, and 4.1%).

On inflation, the median estimate for core PCE was raised to 2.8% in 2024, 2.5% in 2025, and 2.2% in 2026, and 2.0% in 2027 (from 2.6%, 2.2%, 2.0%, and 2.0%).

The median projection for cuts to the fed funds rate was reduced by 50 basis points over 2025 and 2026. This raised the level of the fed funds rate to 3.9% in 2025, 3.4% in 2026, 3.1% in 2027, and the long-run neutral rate was assumed to be 3.0% (from 3.4%, 2.9%, 2.9% and 2.9%).

President of the Cleveland Fed, Beth Hammack, voted against today’s decision, having preferred for the Fed to have paused at this meeting.

Key Implications

After confirming that the Fed followed through on its 25 bp cut, everyone immediately moved to see how the central bank’s view on future rate cuts shifted. No surprise, the Fed expects to be more cautious in 2025 than it forecast prior to the election of President Trump. It has removed 50 bps in cuts, while it has marked up its outlook for inflation. We’d also note that more members are aligned to the median view of 50 basis points in cuts than were aligned on 100 bps in September.

Market pricing agrees with the Fed’s more cautious approach, with an increasing likelihood that the Fed will have to pause rate cuts in January. While we don’t think investors should rule out a January cut completely, with the Fed’s preferred inflation rate stuck at 2.8% year-on-year, and expectations that President Trump will follow through on his inflationary political strategy, it makes sense that the Fed will be much more cautious come the New Year.