Thu, Jan 30, 2025 @ 11:31 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisNasdaq 100 Hovering Near Weekly Highs in a Volatile Week

Nasdaq 100 Hovering Near Weekly Highs in a Volatile Week

FXOpen
By FXOpen

As shown on the 4-hour chart of the Nasdaq 100 (US Tech 100 mini on FXOpen), the index stood around the 21,600 level this morning, near the weekly high that formed at Monday’s open.

This suggests that the tech-stock index has almost fully recovered from the decline triggered by the launch of AI from the Chinese startup DeepSeek. According to media reports:

→ Experts have pointed to signs that the Chinese startup used a technique known as “distillation” – in simple terms, this means that DeepSeek’s model extracted knowledge from more advanced models such as ChatGPT. In other words, this is not about innovation but rather an unfair practice.

→ Nassim Taleb believes that the sharp drop in NVDA shares is only the beginning of a potential market downturn inflated by AI-driven expectations. Further declines could be more significant than what we witnessed on Monday.

Apart from news surrounding DeepSeek, traders were also focused on earnings reports from major corporations (which we will cover in detail in separate articles):

→ Tesla (TSLA) is holding above $400 in pre-market trading today, despite earnings per share falling short of expectations. Meanwhile, company executives believe that Trump’s policies could negatively impact Tesla’s operations.

→ Microsoft (MSFT) shares fell by more than 4%, Meta Platforms (META) surpassed $700 per share in post-market trading for the first time, and IBM surged by approximately 9%.

Additionally, the fundamental backdrop became even more eventful following yesterday’s Fed updates, which, however, contained no surprises:

→ As expected, interest rates remained unchanged.

→ According to The Wall Street Journal, the Fed has entered a “Wait-and-See” phase, showing less confidence that inflation will continue to decline.

The Nasdaq 100 (US Tech 100 mini on FXOpen) chart reveals that the price:

→ Tested a key support line (marked in blue) at the weekly low.

→ Remains within the red descending channel.

From a bullish perspective, the red channel can be seen as a large-scale correction within the broader uptrend on higher timeframes.

From a bearish perspective, the bearish gap that formed at Monday’s open may act as resistance. Whether bulls will be able to overcome this barrier in the near term will depend, among other factors, on the next batch of earnings reports from major tech companies.

Trade global index CFDs with zero commission and tight spreads. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading index CFDs with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.