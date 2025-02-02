A U.S.-Canada Trade Shock Now in Play: First Economic Takeaways

Notably, Canadian raw commodity exports are less likely to see a drop in U.S. demand as Americans lack substitutes for these goods. This likely encouraged a lower 10% tariff on energy products for Americans, as this particular imported good is one of the most likely to create a larger and more immediate inflationary burden for American producers and consumers.

As outlined in our tariff playbook, we are mindful that secondary industries in the services sector, for example, are also likely to feel knock-on effects. Consider an auto plant that experiences reduced demand and is forced to lay off workers. These workers, in turn, are less likely to then go to restaurants, movie theatres or engage in other “discretionary” spending. This ripple effect leaves a variety of non-tariffed industries exposed to the broader economic shock, and are also somewhat challenging to model as they can be exacerbated by confidence and sentiment channels.